TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 1:18 PM ETTTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Miller - SVP, Treasurer and IR Officer

Ken Tuchman - Chairman and CEO

Shelly Swanback - President, TTEC and CEO-TTEC Engage

Dustin Semach - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Maggie Nolan - William Blair

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

George Sutton - Craig-Hallum

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord

Cassie Chan - Bank of America

Jared Levine - Cowen

Operator

Welcome to TTEC's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to remind all parties that you will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. This call is being recorded at the request of TTEC.

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Miller, TTEC's Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Paul Miller

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. TTEC is hosting this call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022. Participating on today's call are Ken Tuchman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TTEC; Shelly Swanback, Chief Executive Officer of TTEC Engage and President of TTEC; and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer of TTEC.

Yesterday, TTEC issued a press release announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document, for complete information about our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K, which we anticipate will be filed at market close today.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today's call may include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.