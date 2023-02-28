Warby Parker, Inc. (WRBY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 1:19 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Warby Parker, Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Gilboa - Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Co-Chair

Steve Miller - SVP & CFO

Neil Blumenthal - Co-Founder, President, Co-CEO & Co-Chair

Conference Call Participants

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Mark Altschwager - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company

Alexandra Straton - Morgan Stanley

Brandon Cheatham - Citigroup

Operator

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Here with me today are Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, our Co-Founders and CEOs, alongside Steve Miller, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release and slide presentation are available on our website at investors.warbyparker.com. During this call and in our presentation, we will be making comments of the forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled Risk Factors in the company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K, which will be filed later today. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of February 28, 2023, and except are required by law, we assume no obligation to publicity updates or revise our forward-looking statements. Additionally, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP in reconciliation of these items to most directly comparable to U.S. GAAP measures can be found in this morning's press release on our slide deck available on our IR website.

And with that, I'll pass over to Dave to kick off.

David

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.