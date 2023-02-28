Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 1:19 PM ETPerimeter Solutions, SA (PRM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.78K Followers

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Seth Barker - Investor Relations

Haitham Khouri - Vice Chairman

Edward Goldberg - Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Kropp - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS

Thomas Jonsson - Morgan Stanley

Brian DiRubbio - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Perimeter Solutions Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Seth Barker. Thank you, Mr. Barker. You may begin.

Seth Barker

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Perimeter Solutions fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Speaking on today's call are Haitham Khouri, Vice Chairman; Edward Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Kropp, Chief Financial Officer. We want to remind anyone who may be listening to a replay of this call that all statements made are as of today, February 28, 2023, and these statements have not been nor will they be updated subsequent to today's call.

Also, today's call may contain forward-looking statements. These statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate, and our actual results may materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call. Please review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results.

The company would also like to advise you that during the call, we will be referring to non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA. The reconciliation of and other information regarding these items can be found in our earnings press release and presentation both of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.