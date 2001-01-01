Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) have risen 62% since my October article highlighting the company's significant undervaluation including yesterday's 16% surge in the wake of renewed reports of a potential takeover surfaced. This follows reports of a potential deal in late January.
In today's article I will discuss the reason why Radius is seeking a strategic alternative, evaluate the proposed $14+/share rumored purchase price, and discuss potential alternatives to an outright sale of the company.
In my previous article, I highlighted the investment merits of Radius Global which include durable contractual cash flow from creditworthy tenants, a value accretive cell tower site rollup strategy, and a very attractive valuation.
Given the strong operational performance and continued successful execution of its rollup strategy, a reader might wonder why Radius would entertain a sale, particularly given that bidders are unlikely to offer a 'knock out' as acquisition financing costs have surged with interest rates. While the company is doing a fine job of executing, as it has continued to acquire additional cell tower sites, it's liquidity (source of tower site purchase funding) has dwindled to about $500 million at the end the third quarter (and is likely around $400 million following fourth quarter cell tower site originations). While $400 million may sound like a lot, Radius has been making purchasing tower sites at a pace of ~$110 million per quarter as shown below.
The rise in interest rates and decline in Radius' share price over the past 15 months have increased the company's cost of funding. As such, once Radius utilizes its remaining ~$400 million of existing funding capacity it will have to access capital markets at much less favorable terms than when its existing funding sources were put into place. Note that Radius' current debt structure (with a weighted cost of debt of just 3.7% as shown below) was put into place during the ultra-low interest rate conditions of 2020-2021.
Were Radius to raise debt today to fund additional tower site purchases, it's safe to say that the cost of financing would be much less attractive (likely 7.5%+ in today's market) than its current cost of debt. Similarly, with its shares having traded in the $11-12 (prior to yesterday's bounce) range, Radius' cost of equity financing is relatively unattractive (implied cap rate of 6%). With new site originations a cash cap rate of ~7% his higher cost of capital limits the NAV accretion from further site originations. This is the source of Radius's present dilemma which has caused the company to explore strategic alternatives.
I see a couple of alternatives to an outright sale of the company, including:
Below I show the implied cap rate at the current share price and some sensitivity analysis for Radius's existing portfolio of tower sites:
The above valuation only gives credit for Radius's existing portfolio. The rumored sale price from yesterday's news was "greater than $14 per share." At $14-15 per share this works out to an implied cap rate of 5-5.3%. This compares to implied cap rates of 4.5-5.3% for the cell tower REITs. The 6-7 year publicly traded debt of the cell tower REITs is currently yielding 5.6-6.7%. Relative to tower debt, Radius has a senior claim (leases get paid before bondholders) and the debt has a fixed coupon payment whereas the cell tower site leases benefit from escalators at 3% (US leases) and CPI (international).
Below I show the potential annual value creation of Radius's site origination platform:
The above analysis assumes that Radius is able to continue to originate (acquire tower sites from small owners) at 7% cash cap rates, that it's able to bundle (value is aggregation of hundreds/thousands done one by one) and sell these sites at a 5% cap rate. It incorporates the annualized cost of $60 million (Radius has several hundred people negotiating deals with small owners) to originate these sites.
At a multiple of 8-10x, this implies another $7-9 of potential value for Radius shareholders (on top of the $14-15/share for its existing portfolio). I see this as the value maximizing strategy for shareholders (as opposed to a near term sale at $14+).
One way or another, I expect we will see a strategic resolution announcement from Radius Global over the next 6-9 months. Should the company choose an outright sale (for whatever reason), I see little downside. I see significant upside potential (50%+) for shareholders if the company is able to craft a creative solution to monetize some or all of its existing portfolio while retaining its origination platform. As such, I continue to maintain a long position in Radius Global Infrastructure.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RADI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
