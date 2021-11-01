TC Energy: A 6.7%-Yielding Global Aristocrat Buy

Mar. 02, 2023
Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation is in a 28% bear market due to several short and medium-term challenges.
  • TC Energy just raised the dividend for the 23rd consecutive year and plans on raising it by 3% to 5% annually for the foreseeable future.
  • The company's balance sheet will likely be stressed in 2023, but management has the plan to deleverage while investing in growth and dividend hikes.
  • TC Energy's utility-like business, good energy transition plan, and 84th percentile S&P risk management score indicate the 6.7% dividend remains very safe.
  • TC Energy Corporation is 14% undervalued, offering a 27% upside to fair value, and analysts expect about 10% long-term returns from this energy utility. Management is guiding for 12.7% to 14.7% long-term returns, consistent with its 35-year historical returns.
Dollar Banknotes Flying and Raining

ekinyalgin

A version of this video article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 is proving to be a very challenging year. Hopes of rapidly falling inflation, a potential Fed pivot by year's end, and a soft landing

x

Daily Shot

x

Daily Shot

x

CME Group

x

Ycharts

x

Dividend Kings Safe Midstream List

x

S&P

x

Figures in CAD (TC Energy)

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

Market Insider

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

x

investor presentation

xx

FactSet Research Terminal

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet Research

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Dividends in USD (Portfolio Visualizer Premium )

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Tool

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei
Dividend Sensei
101.89K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (4)

