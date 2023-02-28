Target Corporation (TGT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 2:36 PM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Hulbert - VP, IR

Brian Cornell - Chairman & CEO

Christine Leahy - EVP & Chief Growth Officer

John Mulligan - EVP & COO

Michael O'Neil - Founder, Integrated Alliances

Michael Fiddelke - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Greg Melich - Evercore ISI

Ivan Feinseth - Tigress Financial Partners

Chris Horvers - JPMorgan

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Peter Benedict - Baird

John Hulbert

Well, good morning everyone, and welcome to our 2023 Financial Community Meeting. I'd like to start by welcoming the investors and others who are attending this meeting remotely and of course we're happy that so many of you have joined us here in person today.

Before I turn it over to Brian to start the meeting, I have a couple of important disclosures. First, any forward-looking statements that we make this morning are subject to risks and uncertainties, the most important of which are described in our SEC filings. And second, in today's remarks, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings per share. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in our financial press releases, financial presentations, and SEC filings, which are posted on our Investor Relations website.

With that, I'll turn it over to Brian to begin the meeting.

Brian Cornell

Well, good morning and thank you for joining us. Looking forward to spending this time with you. We're eager to share our plans, including how we'll continue to grow, how we'll continue to rebuild profitability on that growth, and how we'll strengthen our business in conditions that have changed a lot, since we gathered here at the Time Center last

