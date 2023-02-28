CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 2:44 PM ETCrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL)
CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maura Topper - CFO

Charles Nifong - CEO and President

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the CrossAmerica Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Hilda, and I will be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Maura Topper. You may begin.

Maura Topper

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining the CrossAmerica Partners fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. With me today is Charles Nifong, CEO and President. Charles will provide some opening comments, a brief overview of CrossAmerica's operational performance and highlights from the quarter, and then I will discuss the financial results. At the end, we will open up the call to questions.

I should point out that today's call will follow some presentation slides that we will utilize during this morning's event. These slides are available as part of the webcast and are posted on the CrossAmerica website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call, including the question-and-answer session, may include forward-looking statements regarding expected revenue, future plans, future operational metrics and opportunities and expectations for the organization. There can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved or that actual results will not differ from expectations. Please see CrossAmerica's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, for a discussion of important factors that could affect our actual results.

Forward-looking statements represent the judgment of CrossAmerica's management as of today's date, and the organization disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking

