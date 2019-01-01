Vivendi SE: Analysis Signals It's Overpriced, Practice Patience

Feb. 28, 2023 3:45 PM ETVivendi SE (VIVEF), VIVHY
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
118 Followers

Summary

  • Vivendi shows good results from its 2nd biggest revenue generator but is flat on Canal+.
  • It has the potential to boost revenue further if the acquisition of Lagardère is approved by the European Commission.
  • Financials and valuation models point to overvaluation and uncertainty in the EU economy calls for patience.

Canal + headquarters building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VIVHY) is about to report FY22 earnings, so I decided to have a look at France's media giant to see if there is any opportunity for a long-term investment. With

Cash to Debt of Vivendi

Cash to Debt (Own Calculations)

Cash Ratio of Vivendi

Cash Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of Vivendi

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

DCF Valuation of Vivendi

DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
118 Followers
MSc in Finance. Interested in investing since the age of 17. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. Eager to improve my equity research skills. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks and also some hedging through some sophisticated options plays from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.