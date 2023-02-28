MPC Container Ships ASA (MPZZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCPK:MPZZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Constantin Baack – Chief Executive Officer

Moritz Fuhrmann – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Constantin Baack

Good afternoon and good morning, everyone. This is Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, and I am joined by our CFO, Moritz Fuhrmann. I would like to welcome you to our Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Thank you for joining us to discuss MPC Container Ship's fourth quarter earnings. This morning, we have issued a stock market announcement covering MPCC's fourth quarter results for the period ending December 31, 2022. The release as well as the accompanying presentation for this conference call are available on the Investors & Media section of our website. Please be advised that the material provided and our discussion today contain certain forward-looking statements and indicative figures. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Now, before we start with today's presentation, I would like to address a few words from my side reflecting on the past year. We are pleased to report another strong quarterly result today rounding off what has been the best financial year since MPCC'S foundation. This past year has brought a variety of challenges and opportunities, including periods with the highest charter rates in the history of container shipping, but also significant geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges and rapid decline and freight and charter rates throughout the second half of the year 2022.

At MPCC, we focus on being agile and well equipped to adjust our operations and strategy to fit the prevailing market conditioners. During the first half of 2022, we were able to capitalize on the strong charter market by locking in long term

