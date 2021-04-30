PeopleImages

This is an update on First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), a senior silver producer that has reported its Q4 2022 and full-year 2022 financial results.

The bottom line: First Majestic has faced challenges in managing its cash costs, especially at one of its mines. But can it overcome these challenges in 2023, or is it too late?

This article provides an overview of the quarterly earnings, analyzes the issues at the problematic mine, discusses the company's 2023 guidance, and offers a recommendation.

First Majestic Silver’s Earnings: Not So Good

Production has been strong for the company, as usual. First Majestic produced 31.3 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 16% increase year-over-year, and also leading to record annual revenues of $624.2 million (7% jump).

However, that’s about all the good news investors can take away from the report. The big takeaway from Q4 is that its cash costs are rising more than expected, and that has hurt earnings and cash flow.

All-in sustaining costs ballooned to over $20 per AgEq ounce, and with a realized silver price of $22.49, this left very little room for profit. Operating cash flow fell by 38% to $109.4 million, a decrease of 38% compared to 2021. After paying income taxes and changes in non-cash working capital, operating cash flow was only $19 million. Adjusted net earnings came in at negative $55.4 million, or -$.21 per share.

The company blamed its issues on inflation, unforeseen supply chain issues, and elevated costs at the Jerritt Canyon gold mine.

On the bright side, the company ended the year in good financial shape, with $151.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash of $125.2 million for a total cash position of $276.6 million, and working capital of $202.9 million; it has outstanding debt facilities totaling $209.8 million.

What’s going on in Nevada?

Jerritt Canyon is certainly to blame here for First Majestic’s troubles.

First Majestic acquired the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine from Sprott Mining Inc. on April 30, 2021, at a price tag of $470 million (in shares of First Majestic), and it has proven to be a costly, highly dilutive acquisition with few benefits.

For full-year 2022, Jerritt Canyon produced gold at an AISC of $2,865oz, which is simply not profitable or sustainable with gold at $1,800/oz. While costs came down slightly in Q4 2022, this is well above the company’s 2023 guidance, which called for costs to fall between $1,733 - $1,842/oz.

Otherwise, it would have been a pretty strong quarter for First Majestic. Excluding Jerritt Canyon, AISC for its three Mexican operations was $14.42 per AgEq ounce.

Costs at Jerritt Canyon remain elevated due to lower-than-expected production caused by severe cold weather in northern Nevada, according to the company. It says that the cold weather “reduced the utilization of the processing plant, limited ore transportation, and created supply chain issues.”

While First Majestic claims that the supply chain challenges have been corrected, the company’s 2023 guidance shows that costs aren’t likely to come down fast enough.

2023 Operating Outlook Leaves Much to Be Desired

In 2023, the company is expecting to increase production to between 33.2 to 37.1 million AgEq ounces, which would be a new company record. This outlook consists of 10 - 11.1 million ounces of silver and between 277,000 - 310,000 ounces of gold.

At Jerritt Canyon, production is expected to grow to between 119,000 to 133,000 ounces, representing a mid-point increase of 74% compared to 2022.

However, despite Jerritt Canyon ramping up production, its costs are estimated to fall somewhere between $1,733-$1,842/oz, so it will likely be another money-losing year for the gold mine.

Total cash costs for all of its combined assets are expected to remain very high, with AISC guidance of between $18.47 - $19.72/oz, a 12% increase (mid-point range) compared to 2022.

First Majestic Silver: It’s a Hard Pass

First Majestic's stock price is essentially flat over the past five years, while its share count has increased by more than 50%.

The company benefits from having a strong balance sheet, with more than $200 million in working capital. And its production has been impressive. But it's clearly struggling to manage its cash costs, especially at the Jerritt Canyon mine, which has turned out to be a disaster of an acquisition.

The company is bleeding cash rapidly. Looking at its latest financial report reveals that its cash balance would have fallen by -$194 million in 2022, if not for raising $113 million in a prospectus offering.

It's simply not producing enough cash flow to fund its investing and financing activities. I think that’s why it has proposed a sale of the La Parrilla Silver Mine ($33.5 million) and recently sold its royalty portfolio to Metalla ($20 million).

Meanwhile, the company continues to pay a small dividend, but I think that dividend is likely at risk unless things can be turned around fast at Jerritt Canyon.

The high all-in sustaining costs for the company, combined with the expected continuation of losses at Jerritt Canyon in 2023 (unless gold skyrockets soon), make it a risky investment, in my view.