One of the great ways to achieve investment success is to buy above-average companies at below-average prices.

This, however, may sound easier said than done, as when high-quality names are flying high, it may seem that nothing can bring them down.

That's why earnings season is a great time to look for bargains, as the market tends to react to the extreme either one way or the other, depending on just three months' worth of results.

This brings me to The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) ("Scotiabank"), which has seen its price crater by over 5% on recent earnings results. This article highlights what makes this a great buy-the-drop opportunity on this high-quality stock.

Why BNS?

Scotiabank is older than most banks in North America, with a history dating back to the 19th century. It's also the third-largest Canadian bank by assets, and is the country's most international bank, with around 40% of its revenue coming from international regions, primarily in Central and South America.

This multi-cylinder approach is a key differentiator for the bank, enabling it to both opportunistically capture growth areas while mitigating the impact of any underperforming unit. At the same time, BNS enjoys above-average profits, as reflected by its A+ profitability grade and net income margin of 33% over the trailing 12 months, surpassing the 27% sector median.

Of course, no stock goes down after quarterly earnings without some headwinds being baked into the price. This is reflected by fiscal Q1 2023 revenue falling by 0.9% YoY to C$7.98 billion, and an adjusted return on equity falling by 240 basis points YoY to 13.4%. This was driven by net interest income slipping from the prior quarter, due to higher funding costs, while management also set aside more for credit losses amidst economic uncertainty.

Moreover, BNS's global wealth management unit saw adjusted earnings decline by 6% compared to the prior year period, due to market volatility, as most investors are likely well aware. This drove down the value of BNS's assets under management and thereby impacted fee income. However, this was partly offset by strong growth in the advisory business, which sets up BNS for potentially stronger results down the road should equity and fixed income markets stabilize.

Also encouraging, Scotiabank's Canadian Banking segment is benefitting from margin expansion and strong asset and deposit growth, specifically in business lending and personal deposits, and International Banking generated 20% higher adjusted earnings driven by loan growth.

Looking forward, BNS possesses a number of durable attributes that should enable it to move on from present headwinds. This includes the company moving beyond mortgages and auto loans into commercial loans and initiatives in Latin America that should improve the bank's efficiencies over time, as highlighted by management during the recent conference call:

Rapid loan growth, coupled with high cost funding sources has adversely impacted profitability. And going forward, we will be cognizant of the need to pace loan growth, particularly in less profitable product segments. Higher personnel costs and spend on certain technology projects primarily drove the expense growth in the quarter. We will be even more thoughtful about expense control across the bank for the remainder of the year. I see areas of strength (in LatAm), and I also see segments where we were underpenetrated like commercial, affluent retail and other high-value segments that have a good profitability and risk profile. We are in the process of assessing our international business mix so that going forward, we allocate our capital to customer segments where we can get appropriate returns for our shareholders.

Importantly, BNS stays true to its form with a conservatively managed balance sheet and carries an A+ credit rating from S&P. It's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio remains at a healthy 11.5%, which is unchanged from the prior quarter and sits well above the 6% requirement for Canadian banks.

Notably, for dividend investors, the price drop to $49.82 as of writing has pushed up the dividend yield to 6.2%. The dividend is well-covered by a 46% payout ratio and, as shown below, currently sits at one of the highest points over the past decade.

Turning to valuation, I view BNS as now again being well in value territory at $49.82 with a forward P/E of just 8.3, sitting well below its normal P/E of 12. Analysts have an average price target of $54.82, translating to a potential 16% total return over the next twelve months.

Even with no capital appreciation in the near term, BNS could deliver a long-term total annual return in the low-teens given its 6%+ dividend yield combined with a ~5% dividend CAGR (which is its 5-year average).

Investor Takeaway

The Bank of Nova Scotia has faced some headwinds in its latest quarter, as falling net interest income and wealth management fees weighed on results. Notwithstanding this near-term hiccup, investors should recognize BNS's long-term growth trajectory as the management aims to right the ship and focus on growth areas in Latin America.

Meanwhile, investors can take comfort in The Bank of Nova Scotia's conservatively managed balance sheet and solid 6.2% dividend yield, with potential for capital appreciation down the road as the economy stabilizes.