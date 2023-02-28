Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 3:30 PM ETSterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.79K Followers

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Cutillo - CEO

Ron Ballschmiede - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

Alex Dwyer - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Brian Russo - Sidoti

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Sterling Infrastructure's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. And all participants are in a listen-only mode. There are accompanying slides on the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

Before turning this call over to Joe Cutillo, Sterling's Chief Executive Officer, I will read the safe harbor statement. Some discussions made today may include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these statements made today. Please refer to Sterling's most recent 10-K, 10-Q filings for a more complete description of risk factors that could affect these projections and assumptions. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Please note that management may reference EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share on this call, which are all financial measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP. As required by the SEC rules, regulations, these non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release issued yesterday afternoon.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Joe Cutillo. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.

Joe Cutillo

Thanks, Sherry. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Sterling's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. It's hard to believe this is my sixth year-end earnings call as CEO of Sterling. It's always fun to reflect back on all the accomplishments and see the transformed company that is stronger than ever. These accomplishments are a tribute to our people, our culture and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.