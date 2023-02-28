The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 3:33 PM ETThe Progressive Corporation (PGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.79K Followers

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Constantine - Director, IR

Tricia Griffith - CEO

Jim Haas - Business Leader, Personal Lines Telematics

Cory Fischer - Business Leader, Commercial Lines Product Development

John Sauerland - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Zaremski - BMO

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Alex Scott - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Kligerman - Credit Suisse

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Josh Shanker - Bank of America

Meyer Shields - KBW

Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler

Gregory Peters - Raymond James

Michael Ward - Citi

Ryan Tunis - Autonomous

Doug Constantine

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Progressive’s Fourth Quarter Investor Event. I am Doug Constantine, Director of Investor Relations, and I will be moderator for today’s event.

The Company will not make detailed comments related to its results in addition to those provided in its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the letter to shareholders, which have been posted to the Company’s website. This quarter includes a presentation on a specific portion of our business, followed by a question-and-answer session with members of our leadership team. The introductory comments by our CE and the presentation were previously recorded.

Upon completion of the previously recorded remarks, we will use the balance of the 90 minutes scheduled for this event for live questions and answers with the leaders featured in our recorded remarks as well as other members of our management team.

As always, discussions in this event may include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed during today’s event. Additional information concerning those

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.