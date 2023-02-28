SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 3:40 PM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.79K Followers

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Stroud - VP, IR

Marc Swanson - CEO

James Forrester - Interim CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Steven Wieczynski - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

James Hardiman - Citigroup

Eric Wold - B. Riley Securities

Barton Crockett - Rosenblatt Securities

Michael Swartz - SunTrust

Paul Golding - Macquarie Research

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the SeaWorld Parks Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, today's event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Matthew Stroud. Mr. Stroud, please go ahead.

Matthew Stroud

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to SeaWorld's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being webcast and recorded. A press release was issued this morning and is available on our Investor Relations website at www.seaworldinvestors.com. Replay information for this call can be found in the press release and will be available on our website following the call.

Joining me this morning are Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Forrester, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. This morning, we will review our fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results, and then we will open the call to your questions. Also, we have posted a short slide presentation on our investor website along with our earnings press release that we will discuss during our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our comments today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements. Including those identified in the Risk

