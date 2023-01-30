Sven photographies

Over three decades ago, my former business partner and I developed a shopping center known as Camelot Center. It was part of a master-planned development that included residential and commercial properties centered around the medieval castle known as Camelot.

I've always been fascinated with castles and when I was in Europe recently, I took the time to visit a few well-known properties, including the Louvre in Paris.

Ironically, my former business partner's name is Arthur, and he had a plaque on his door that said "King Arthur." So, I suppose you could say that I was part of the so-called Camelot court associated with "King Arthur."

Who would believe three decades after developing Camelot Center along with King Arthur that I would now become an analyst in pursuit of fortress companies labeled as Dividend Kings. Better yet, my research firm is appropriately known as Wide Moat Research.

Most scholars regard Camelot as being entirely fictional, although many reference it as a time, place, or atmosphere of tranquil happiness. Sounds like SWAN investing to me! Jacqueline Kennedy, widow to John F, Kennedy said (in a 1963 Life interview):

"Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment, that was known as Camelot."

So, befitting my role as chief research analyst at Wide Moat Research and part of the so-called "King Arthur's Court," I will now introduce you to 3 Dividend Kings.

Cheap Dividend King #1 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

When thinking of cheap dividend kings, the first stock that comes to mind is Johnson & Johnson. JNJ for years has been a giant within the healthcare space, but they are facing some pending changes and lawsuits that have sent shares lower in 2023.

Let's first begin with the lawsuits. Years back, JNJ ran into some issues regarding their Johnson's baby powder, which brought about lawsuits claiming the product caused cancer for some users.

JNJ tried to create a subsidiary to put these liabilities in and then that subsidiary later filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. This has been a way some companies have shifted liabilities, but at the end of January, an appeals court ruled that JNJ improperly placed its subsidiary into bankruptcy even though it faced no financial stress. JNJ has since appealed the decision.

The pending changes that I speak of have to do with the company spinning off its consumer health segment at the end of this year. The company currently operates within the following segments:

Consumer Health

Pharmaceuticals

MedTech (Formerly Medical Devices).

In Q4, the company is expected to complete the spin-off of this segment, in which this segment will become a separate company called Kenvue. Current owners of JNJ shares will receive a piece of the new company and the new company is expected to pay a quarterly dividend as well.

The post-spin Johnson & Johnson will contain the faster-growing Pharmaceutical and MedTech segments. These also happen to be the company's largest segments as well.

Over the past 12 months, shares are down 6%, but as you can see, much of the damage has come in 2023, where shares are down 12% thus far.

JNJ just reported full year 2022 earnings that showed the company generated $94.9 billion in sales, a 1.3% increase year-over-year. Looking at the adjusted operational sales by segment, the Pharmaceutical and MedTech segments reported growth of 6.8% and 6.1%, with the consumer health segment reporting 3.9% from an adjusted standpoint.

Over the years, the U.S. economy has gone through peaks and valleys. However, JNJ has remained steadfast in growing their dividend. In fact, the company has increased the annual dividend for 60 consecutive years, making JNJ a Dividend King. JNJ currently has a dividend yield of 2.9%. JNJ has actually paid a dividend since 1944, amounting to nearly 80 years.

This drop in shares of JNJ has provided a buying opportunity for long-term investors. Shares are trading at 14.8x 2023 earnings, which is well below the company's 5-year average of 17.2x.

FAST Graphs

Cheap Dividend King #2 - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

The next Dividend King is one that has been through a rough period, but things are looking quite intriguing at current levels, and the company I speak of is Stanley Black & Decker.

SWK owns many of the top brands within the power tool department. Whether you are shopping at Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), or another tool retailer, you will find SWK brands. Some of their brands include:

DeWalt

Black + Decker

Craftsman

Stanley

Lenox

Irwin.

SWK is a global leader with a presence in 60 countries. The company was founded in 1843, and has since become a household name that continues to expand its portfolio.

SWK Q4 Investor Presentation

Shares of SWK have been hit hard over the past 12 months, with the stock down nearly 50%. The company has had a tough time with the decline in the real estate sector. The housing sector recently reported its 12th consecutive months of sales declines within the U.S.

yCharts

Being as connected to the real estate sector as SWK is, an investor must understand the cyclical piece of the business.

Poor results, a weak real estate sector, and an overabundance of inventory have all put pressure on SWK, but management is working through this and setting up the business for future success.

Knowing the successful history of the company, I cannot help but think they will turn things around, which makes this stock a compelling story. It is not a name you need to nosedive into fully, but instead, layering into overtime at these levels could pay huge dividends.

Speaking of the dividend, Stanley Black & Decker has paid a growing dividend for 55 consecutive years, making them a dividend king. Currently, they offer a dividend that yields 3.5%. Over the past five years, they have grown the dividend at an average annual rate of 5%.

Given the downturn the business has seen in 2022 in terms of gross margin and free cash flow, SWK still managed to have a payout ratio of 69%. As the business turns around and they work through their inventory issues, I fully expect the payout ratio to come back down.

In terms of valuation, shares of SWK are worth a second look. Here is the guidance management gave for 2023.

SWK Q4 Investor Presentation

The gaps they gave were quite wide, but overall, they believe they will see a low single-digit decline in organic growth, with margins improving as the year goes on, which coincides with their inventory reduction plan.

Using the midpoint of the company's 2023 adjusted EPS, shares of SWK currently trade at 80x 2023 earnings, which is INSANELY expensive. However, we know the company is in a period of transition, as they had an abundance of inventory they are having to rid themselves of at much lower margins.

FAST Graphs

As we saw, the stock is down nearly 50% over the past 12 months, so much of this is already priced in. Looking beyond, 2023 is where you can really see value. Analysts are expecting EPS of $1.06 in 2023, $5.03 in 2024, and $7.26 in 2025.

That is exponential growth, and using just 2024 EPS, shares are trading at just 16x. Now, a lot can happen between now and then, but for those willing to wait it out and layer into a name like Stanley Black & Decker, this is a solid entry point.

Cheap Dividend King #3 - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

The final cheap dividend stock we will look at today happens to be a real estate investment trust, or REIT. Federal Realty Investment Trust is the ONLY REIT on the prestigious Dividend Kings list. After all, there are only three REITs that are Dividend Aristocrats, so that is quite an accomplishment when you think about it given the distribution requirements REITs have.

This gives you an idea as to the quality of the company's portfolio and efficiency to generate cash flows on an annual basis. The REIT has 103 properties, which include:

~3,300 commercial tenants

~26 million square feet

~3,000 residential units.

FRT Q4 Investor Presentation

Looking at the map above, you can see that the properties are mostly coastal states, which tend to be more populated.

FRT recently reported their Q4 and full year 2022 earnings results, which saw the company generate funds from operation, or FFO, of $6.32, a 13.5% increase year-over-year. On a GAAP basis, the company saw comparable property operating income increased 7.7% over the prior year and 10.8% when you exclude one-time term fees and prior period rents, which is very encouraging.

Not only is the portfolio diversified geographically, but they are also well diversified in terms of tenants. No single tenant accounts for more than 2.8% of annual base rent. The largest tenant is discount retail leader The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). Also, only 7 tenants have more than 1% exposure, so no real single-tenant risk exposure when it comes to FRT.

FRT Q4 Investor Presentation

Diving a little deeper into the portfolio, you can see how the portfolio is diversified amongst tenant type as well as category. Anchor retail properties account for 35% of annualized base rent, or ABR, followed by National/Regional shopping centers accounting for 18% ABR. Grocery/Pharmacy is the largest category, accounting for 10% of ABR.

FRT Q4 Investor Presentation

Federal Realty also has a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with $1.3 billion in total liquidity. Management stated that they expect free cash flow to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

As I stated at the start, FRT is the only REIT on the Dividend King's list, and they are only 1 of 44 companies that have accomplished this status. FRT has increased their dividend for 55 consecutive years, and they have generated a 7% CAGR over that period. The dividend yield currently sits at 3.9%.

FRT is expected to see slowing growth in 2023 before returning to the high-single digit AFFO growth moving forward. Given that, shares of FRT currently trade at 22x 2023 AFFO estimates and 20x 2024 AFFO estimates. Over the past five years, shares of FRT have traded closer to 24.5x. Definitely give this high-quality open air property REIT a second look.

FAST Graphs

In Closing…

All three of these Dividend Kings are trading with a wide margin of safety. In the introduction to The Intelligent Investor, Ben Graham writes:

What then will we aim to accomplish in this book? Our main objective will be to guide the reader against the areas of possible substantial error and to develop policies with which he will be comfortable… For indeed, the investor's chief problem - and even his worst enemy - is likely to be himself… "The fault, dear investor, is not in our stars - and not in our stocks - but in ourselves…"

The margin of safety - one of the core principles of value investing - accomplishes exactly that, protecting us both from ourselves and from whatever unforeseen events the "stars" above might throw at our investments in the unpredictable future.

The 3 Dividend Kings I referenced in this article are highly actionable picks that should enable you to sleep well at night…

...sweet dreams from Camelot!