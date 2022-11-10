Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.
The company provides online learning capabilities with AI-enhanced functions to improve learning results.
DCBO has produced impressive revenue and operating income growth but has a high valuation.
I'm on Hold for DCBO due to valuation concerns.
Toronto, Canada-based Docebo was founded in 2005 to develop an integrated learning management system (LMS) for organizations of all sizes to provide internal and external training capabilities.
The firm is headed by Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Erba, who was previously project leader at MHP Srl and Product Manager at Selpress.
The company's primary offerings include:
Learn LMS
Impact Measurement
Analytics
Shape
Content
Flow
The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts, both through inbound and outside sales teams.
Docebo's average contract value was approximately $45,000 as of June 30, 2022.
According to a 2020 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for e-learning services is expected to reach $375 billion in value by the end of 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued technological innovation and growing Internet usage worldwide.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a forcing function for many users to pursue their education in an online environment, likely increasing the industry's growth prospects in the years ahead.
Below is a chart showing the expected growth in the market by technology:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Absorb LMS
SAP SuccessFactors Learning
Saba Cloud
Tovuti LMS
Cornerstone Learning
Captivate Prime
360Learning
SumTotal Learning
Total revenue by quarter has grown according to the following chart:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped more recently:
Operating income by quarter has risen per the chart below:
Earnings per share (Diluted) were strongly positive in Q3 2022:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP)
In the past 12 months, DCBO's stock price has fallen 30% vs. that of Instructure's (INST) rise of 18.6%, as the chart indicates below:
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure (TTM)
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
14.0
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
106.1
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
139.4%
|
Net Income Margin
|
5.1%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
6.5%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,141,855,550
|
Enterprise Value
|
$932,223,550
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$7,581,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.15
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Instructure; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric (TTM)
|
Instructure
|
Docebo Inc.
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value/Sales
|
8.6
|
14.0
|
64.2%
|
Enterprise Value/EBITDA
|
29.8
|
106.6
|
257.9%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
17.2%
|
139.4%
|
709.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-7.2%
|
5.1%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$140,270,000
|
$7,581,000
|
-94.6%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
DCBO's most recent GAAP Rule of 40 calculation was 145.9% as of Q3 2022, so the firm has performed extremely well in this regard, per the table below:
|
Rule of 40 - GAAP (TTM)
|
Calculation
|
Recent Rev. Growth %
|
139.4%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
6.5%
|
Total
|
145.9%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q3 2022's results, management highlighted its strong revenue growth despite 'an environment that is increasingly impacted by macroeconomic headwind.'
The firm seeks to 'double down' on its enterprise segment efforts, where leadership sees numerous opportunities.
Notably, management is seeing a 'near-term outlook (that) may become incrementally more challenging.'
As to its financial results, total revenue rose 42% year-over-year on a constant currency basis, while gross profit margin was 1 percentage point lower.
Management did not disclose an all-customer retention rate but said customers that use the firm's software for three or more use cases have a net dollar retention rate of 120%.
SG&A as a percentage of total revenue continued its downward trend, while operating income rose significantly, as did earnings per share.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $212.7 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash used was negative $900,000, of which capital expenditures accounted for $1.0 million. The company paid $4.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Management did not provide forward financial guidance but said the firm's focus will remain on a growth trajectory.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DCBO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 14x.
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 6.2x on February 6, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, DCBO is currently valued by the market at a substantial premium to the broader Meritech Capital Index, at least as of February 6, 2023.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is an increasingly likely macroeconomic slowdown or recession, which may accelerate new customer discounting, produce slower sales cycles, and reduce its revenue growth trajectory.
Docebo has produced impressive revenue growth results, is now generating material operating income, and appears well-positioned for future growth.
However, I'm concerned about its high EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples, which are well above the market average for SaaS companies.
Accordingly, I'm on hold for DCBO for valuation reasons.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
Comments (1)