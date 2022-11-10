Docebo Continues Growth Path But Sees Headwinds

Feb. 28, 2023 4:59 PM ETDocebo Inc. (DCBO), DCBO:CA1 Comment
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Docebo reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022.
  • The firm provides learning management software to organizations of all sizes.
  • DCBO has grown revenue and is now generating operating profits.
  • However, its valuation multiples are high, so I'm on hold for the stock for valuation concerns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Unrecognizable woman wears headphones while attending meeting with co-workers

SDI Productions

A Quick Take On Docebo

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) reported its Q3 2022 financial results on November 10, 2022, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.

The company provides online learning capabilities with AI-enhanced functions to improve learning results.

DCBO has

Global E-learning Market

Global E-learning Market (Global Market Insights)

Total Revenue

Total Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Gross Profit Margin

Gross Profit Margin (Financial Modeling Prep)

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue

Selling, G&A % Of Revenue (Financial Modeling Prep)

Operating Income

Operating Income (Financial Modeling Prep)

Earnings Per Share

Earnings Per Share (Financial Modeling Prep)

52-Week Stock Price Comparison

52-Week Stock Price Comparison (Seeking Alpha)

EV / Next 12 Months Revenue SaaS Index

EV/Next 12 Months Revenue SaaS Index (Meritech Capital)

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
18.89K Followers
Author of IPO Edge
Get IPO Edge with actionable research on next-generation high growth stocks

I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.