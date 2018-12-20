Mixmike

Introduction

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is reportedly in “advanced talks” to acquire U.S. e-cigarette maker NJOY for $2.75bn, according to an article (subscription required) in the Wall Street Journal on Monday (February 27).

Altria’s share price has fallen by about 10% in the past year. The shares have generated a gain of just 20% (including dividends) in the three years since we upgraded our rating to Buy in February 2020:

Altria Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Google Finance (28-Feb-23). Click to enlarge

We believe the acquisition of NJOY for $2.75bn would be the wrong decision for Altria. While disposables e-cigarettes represent a fast-growing category, NJOY is a distant #3 in U.S. Vapor. Precedents in other Reduced Risk Products suggest it is unlikely to catch up, unless there is drastic regulatory intervention. The rumoured price would represent 18x trailing sales, much too high in our view. Even if Altria management were to see no future in their U.S. cigarette business, paying more dividends or buying Juul would likely be a better use of capital. Altria stock is still cheap with a 9.5x P/E and an 8.1% Dividend Yield, and we retain our Buy rating for now.

For other Tobacco stocks, Altria buying NJOY has limited implications for British American Tobacco (BTI), but may be marginally negative for Philip Morris (PM) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

What is NJOY?

NJOY Holdings is a privately-held U.S. e-cigarette maker that is currently a distant #3 in the U.S. Vapor market.

Initially a close #2 in a nascent market in 2011-12, NJOY’s business collapsed subsequently from a combination of a poor product launch, regulatory expenses and patent litigation, and declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016:

Key U.S. Vapor Brands By Market Share (2011-17) Source: BAT investor day presentation (2017). Click to enlarge

NJOY emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 and has been majority-owned by hedge fund Mudrick Capital since.

NJOY has two main products, a disposable e-cigarette called NJOY Daily and a refillable e-cigarette called NJOY Ace. According to Nielsen data, NJOY has an approximate 3% share of the U.S. Vapor market by volume, and analysts estimate that NJOY had around $150m of sales in 2022. We believe NJOY sales are primarily in the U.S.

Key NJOY Products Source: Vaping360. Click to enlarge

NJOY is unusual in possessing the only FDA Marketing Granted Orders (“MGOs”) that have been given to significant Vapor products to date, for tobacco varieties of both NJOY Daily and NJOY Ace. British American Tobacco (referred here as “BAT”) has only received MGOs for its less popular Vuse products (Solo, Vibe and Ciro), while Imperial Brands and Juul have both received Marketing Denial Orders for their products, though these remain on sale while appeals are ongoing. (Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY) also received MGOs for some of its Logic products, but these are marginal.)

The Disposable E-Cigarettes Category

Disposables e-cigarettes represent a fast-growing category. According to BAT estimates, disposables represented 21.6% of the Vapor market in the U.S. in 2022, 72.9% in the U.K. and 34.1% in France. (In Germany, Vapor represents only 1% of the nicotine market by retail value and is insignificant.)

BAT Vuse’s Vapour Value Share in Key Markets (2022) Source: BAT results presentation (2022). Click to enlarge

BAT estimates imply that disposable cigarettes represent around $600m in revenues (after excise) in the U.S., out of a total $2.75bn for the Vapor category, based on BAT reporting £949m ($1.1bn) of net sales there in 2022. (This implies revenues of only $80-85m for NJOY’s 3% volume share, assume its prices are in line with the market.)

Most of the other Tobacco companies have launched their own disposable products recently, including BAT’s Vuse Go (in May 2022), Philip Morris’ VEEBA (in Q2 2022) and Imperial Brands’ blu bar (November 2022). However, these products lack FDA authorization and will likely not be available in the U.S. for some time.

NJOY Will Likely Remain Distant #3

We believe NJOY will likely remain a distant #3 in U.S. Vapor, unless there is drastic regulatory intervention.

NJOY has a volume share of around 3% in U.S. Vapor (according to Nielsen data). (Given the inherent limitations in Nielsen data, it is possible that NJOY’s market share is in fact much higher.) BAT’s Vuse had a value share of 45.8% as of Q4 2022 (see above), while Juul has an estimated value share of 26% (and a volume share of 21%):

U.S E-Vapor Category Volume by Quarter (Since 2020) Source: Altria results presentation (Q4 2022). Click to enlarge

Precedents in other Reduced Risk Products suggest NJOY is unlikely to catch up, even under Altria ownership.

U.S. nicotine pouches (now 3% of the U.S. nicotine market by value) offers the best example, especially as incumbents made acquisitions there in order to compete with the category leader, Swedish Match’s (OTC:SWMAY) ZYN. Altria paid $372m for an 80% stake in On! in 2019, and BAT also acquired Dryft’s modern oral tobacco business in 2020. Despite these acquisitions, as well as aggressive marketing and price promotions that followed, ZYN has continued its dominance:

U.S. Nicotine Pouches Volume & Market Share (Since Q2 2021) Source: Swedish Match results presentation (Q3 2022). Click to enlarge

As of Q4 2022, ZYN had a 67.5% share of U.S nicotine pouches by volume and a 75.7% share by value; Altria had a 23% share, while BAT’s share had collapsed to 4.9%.

Similarly, in Heated Tobacco, Philip Morris has continued to dominate the category, generating almost 8x as much revenues from the category as BAT did in 2022 ($9,919m vs. £1,060m).

There are strong qualitative reasons why it is difficult for new entrants to win in Reduced Risk Products, such as brand recognition, consumer loyalty and scale advantages. Indeed, consumer franchises across a variety of sectors (soft drinks, coffee, beer, etc.) have proved difficult for new entrants to challenge, and we believe the reasons are structural. We expect NJOY to face the same obstacles faced by new entrants throughout the consumer sector.

Drastic regulatory intervention is the only scenario in our view where NJOY can catch up. If Vuse and Juul were somehow forced to withdraw from the market, it is conceivable that NJOY would emerge the winner. However, we believe a complete ban on Vuse and Juul is neither legally possible nor the intended outcome for the FDA. Moreover, experiences from FDA interventions against flavored Vapor products in late 2019 suggest cigarettes may end up being the bigger beneficiary. In any case, outright bans could take months or even years to enact, by which point IQOS and BAT’s glo may have become available in the U.S. and present more desirable alternatives than NJOY products.

Rumoured NJOY Valuation Is High

The valuation that Altria is reportedly willing to pay for NJOY is too high.

At a $2.75bn headline price, even before another $0.5bn in earn-out, Altria would be paying 18x NJOY’s 2022 sales (around $150m), much too high in our view, especially as NJOY is likely loss-making. (This is still cheaper than the around 25x Altria paid for Juul back in 2018, in the form of $12.8bn for a 35% stake and a total valuation of $38bn, while Juul reportedly had revenues of about $1.5bn.)

The price also looks too high when compared with Philip Morris’ acquisition of Swedish Match, when its initial offer of $17.5bn represented 8x Swedish Match’s 2021 sales (the subsequent higher offer reflected only a stronger dollar), albeit with one third of the sales coming from Swedish Match’s U.S. Cigars business.

Buying NJOY Would Be Poor Capital Allocation

Our base case is that declines in the U.S. cigarette market will remain modest, at least in the medium term. In this scenario, the best use of excess capital right now is to repurchase Altria shares, given their low valuation. Altria is planning $1bn of buybacks in 2023, down from $1.8bn in 2022, despite being in line to receive another $1.7bn (plus interest) from Philip Morris in July as part of the agreement to return U.S. IQOS rights. ($1bn was received in October 2022.)

Even if Altria management were to see no future in their U.S. cigarette business, it does not follow that buying NJOY represents a good use of capital, given we believe NJOY is too expensive, loss-making and unlikely to catch up in Vapor. Capital allocation decisions should be taken in the interest of shareholders, and shareholders would likely be better off receiving any remaining profits from the cigarette business in the form of dividends.

To put it bluntly, buying NJOY may be an example of the false logic that “we must do something, this is something, therefore we must do this.”

Even buying out Juul may be a better use of capital, given Juul’s size is multiple times larger than NJOY. Altria itself now values Juul’s equity at $714m and, even including a premium and assuming $1bn of debt, is likely to be able to acquire the rest of Juul for less than $2bn. Unfortunately Altria is instead reportedly planning to divest the Juul stake as part of buying NJOY, having already given up its pre-emption rights at Juul last September.

Implications for Other Tobacco Stocks

In the event that Altria acquires NJOY, and assuming BAT’s Vuse and Juul remain on the U.S. market, the implications are limited for British American Tobacco but marginally negative for Philip Morris and Imperial Brands.

BAT’s Vuse is currently #1 in U.S. Vapor, though its Vuse Go disposable product is not yet in the U.S. market. BAT also has the scale to match any additional resources that Altria may invest behind NJOY. We do not see BAT’s competitive position being impacted significantly in the event of NJOY being owned by Altria.

Philip Morris will not regain the U.S. rights on IQOS Heated Tobacco until after April 2024 and only plans to submit a PMTA for its VEEV Vapour product in H2 2023. The danger for PM is that competitor Vapor products may occupy too much of the U.S. Reduced Risk Products space before it starts selling IQOS or VEEV there. We believe Reduced Risk Products markets are path-dependent, so a strong Vapor category can potentially pre-empt the emergence of a Heated Tobacco category. For example, in the two biggest Vapor markets in Europe, IQOS has only a 3.3% share of the nicotine market in the U.K. and its share figure in France is not disclosed (and is likely minuscule).

However, in any event, ZYN will likely continue its strong growth in the U.S., and PM does not have any U.S. cigarette sales that can be cannibalized. Hence, even assuming NJOY makes a difference, the impact on PM would be marginal. PM may even be able to strengthen its U.S. capability by acquiring Juul, should Altria divest its stake.

Imperial Brands’ blu is #4 in the U.S. Vapor market, and has received a MDO from the FDA (which the company is appealing against). A stronger NJOY will likely hurt blu as well as cigarette sales.

Altria Stock Valuation

At $46.54, relative to 2022, Altria shares are at a 9.5x P/E and a 10.2% Free Cash Flow (“FCF”) Yield

Altria Valuation & Cashflows (2018-22) Source: Altria company filings. Click to enlarge

Relative to the midpoint of the 2023 EPS guidance ($4.98-$5.13), Altria's P/E multiple is 9.2x.

The Dividend Yield is 8.1%, from a dividend of $0.94 per quarter ($3.76 annualized), which was raised by 4.4% in August 2022. Altria targets an 80% Payout Ratio.

Altria finished 2022 with a Gross Debt / EBITDA of 2.1x and cash of $4.0bn (with another $1.7bn to come from Philip Morris in July). The rumoured $2.75bn price for NJOY would be funded by cash on hand, and would not change the Gross Debt/EBITDA ratio. Net Debt/EBITDA would rise from 1.8x to 2.0x.

Altria Stock Forecasts

We keep our forecast assumptions unchanged:

2023 EPS of $5.06, mid-point of outlook

From 2024, Net Income growth of 4%

Share count to fall by 1% in 2023 then 2% annually from 2024

Dividend Payout to be 80%

P/E at 9.5x at 2025 year-end

Our new 2025 EPS forecast is still $5.69:

Illustrative Altria Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. Click to enlarge

With shares at $46.54, we expect an exit price of $54 and a total return of 46% (16.4% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

An acquisition of NJOY would likely be dilutive to EPS, at least initially.

These figures reflect our base case, our view of what is most likely to happen. However, there are significant tail risks. On the negative side, Philip Morris may take share in the U.S. market quickly and significantly from 2024; on the positive side, there will be significant upside if the U.S. cigarette market remains undisrupted.

Is Altria Stock A Buy? Conclusion

NJOY is a distant #3 in U.S. Vapor, and buying it would likely not solve Altria’s strategic challenges.

An acquisition of NJOY would likely signify management pessimism about the U.S. cigarette business, and prove another example of poor capital allocation.

We still expect U.S. cigarette market declines to be relatively modest. However, even if declines were to accelerate, it does not mean that buying NJOY would be a good investment. More dividends would benefit shareholders more.

Altria stock is still cheap with a 9.5x P/E and an 8.1% Dividend Yield.

We reiterate our Buy rating for now, but will monitor the company closely.

