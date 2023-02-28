Intertek Group plc (IKTSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 4:17 PM ETIntertek Group plc (IKTSF), IKTSY
Intertek Group plc (OTCPK:IKTSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis Moreau - VP of Investor Relations

Andre Lacroix - CEO and Director

Jonathan Timmis - CFO and Executive Director

Andre Lacroix

Good morning to you all, and thanks for joining us on our call. I have with me Jonathan Timmis, our CFO; and Denis Moreau, our VP of Investor Relations. I'd like to start our call today recognizing all of my colleagues at Intertek for having delivered a robust performance in 2022.

2022 marks another year of consistent delivery with revenue and EPS in line with expectations, which demonstrates the high quality of our growth earnings model. There is no question that 2022 was more challenging than expected. The global economy was impacted by the compounding effect of 3 consecutive shocks in the last 3 years: the global pandemic, a major disruption of the world's supply chain and the return of inflation.

There are 5 takeaways in our presentation today. First, we saw a higher demand for ATIC solutions with mid-single digit like-for-like revenue growth at constant rate. Second, our full margin was robust at 16.3% with a strong H2. Third, with even double-digit EPS growth at actual rate, both our cash flow from operations was strong and grew by £26 million. And finally, we delivered an excellent ROIC of 18% with year-on-year progress at constant rate. Let's start with our performance highlights.

We've delivered indeed a robust performance with group revenues up 8% at constant rate and nearly 15% at actual rates. Like-for-like revenue growth of 4.9% at constant rate, operating profit up 4% at constant rate and nearly 10% at actual rates, robust operating margin of 16.3%. EPS growth of 4.6% at constant rate and 10.6% at actual rates progressed on ROIC at constant rate and unchanged full year dividend at

