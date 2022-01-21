SL Green Realty: What MTA Ridership Data In Manhattan Tells Us

Feb. 28, 2023 5:17 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)2 Comments
REIT Data Market (RDM) profile picture
REIT Data Market (RDM)
220 Followers

Summary

  • Major pattern of life shifts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have changed how Manhattanites work, especially white-collar professionals; impacting the share price of NYC office REITs.
  • MTA ridership in Manhattan provides an alternative data source to measure trends in return-to-office and therefore by proxy, health of office REITs like SL Green Realty.
  • We mined MTA turnstile exits data (aka ridership) to generate insight into how MTA ridership may impact SL Green, "Manhattan’s largest office landlord", now and in the future.
  • NYC public transportation was a point of discussion during SL Green's Q4 2022 conference call, adding some color on WFH trends and its impact on SL Green's business.
  • SL Green's stock has been beaten to a pulp, trading at levels lower than the March/April COVID decline. This has probably gone too far given recent return-to-office trends.

One Vanderbilt Tower

One Vanderbilt Tower - SL Green's Flagship Property

ChainGangPictures/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manhattan's Largest Office Landlord

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is Manhattan’s largest office landlord (for those unfamiliar) and is the starting point for anyone thinking about investing in

pie-charts-slg-reit-tenant

Figure 2. Manhattan Tenant Diversification. TAMI (technology, advertising, media, and information) (SL Green Q4 Supp - Pg 36)

Historical Occupancy in manhattan office

Figure 6. Historical Occupancy (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 28.)

nyc slg office occupancy trends

Figure 7. Lease Expirations (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 29. )

Lease Expirations nyc slg manhattan

Figure 8. Lease Expirations (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 29.)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

REIT Data Market (RDM) profile picture
REIT Data Market (RDM)
220 Followers
REIT Data Market is a boutique real estate research and technology firm that provides our data for a fee to all of those looking to expand the REIT universe and pursue their own analytic endeavors. At REIT Data Market, we also build geo-centric data models and apply unique anticipatory analytical methodologies to produce superior recommendations and returns for our clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed in this article are intended for general discussion. The author does not intend these opinions as “investment advice” for the reader. Please discuss any investment decisions with a licensed professional familiar with your specific situation.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.