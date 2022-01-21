One Vanderbilt Tower - SL Green's Flagship Property ChainGangPictures/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Manhattan's Largest Office Landlord

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is Manhattan’s largest office landlord (for those unfamiliar) and is the starting point for anyone thinking about investing in New York City real estate via public markets. They are also a great "return-to-office" play since they are almost exclusively an office REIT. This article focuses only on SLG's Manhattan based office properties, which at the end of the day comprise almost their entire portfolio.

Figure 1. SLG Manhattan Property Map. Produced by REIT Data Market.

Metro Transit Authority (MTA) Ridership Data as a Proxy for Return to Office

The headline from a June 2022 New York Times article says it all, "How Remote Work Is Devastating New York City’s Commuter Rails". Two months later MTA Chairperson Janno Lieber confirmed what was obvious about the drop in MTA ridership since March 2020, "the demographics or the geography of our ridership loss suggests it’s more from the work from home issue [as opposed to safety concerns]". Lieber also noted white-collar professionals are more likely to have a job with a remote option. Lieber continued, "in those more affluent neighborhoods there are more white-collar workers who are working from home."

So why do we think these trends impact SLG? Well, a quick look at their tenant mix says it all.

Figure 2. Manhattan Tenant Diversification. TAMI (technology, advertising, media, and information) (SL Green Q4 Supp - Pg 36)

Though certainly there is some diversification across sectors, without a doubt SLG's tenant mix is heavily tilted towards white-collar professions. Basically, the same employees not riding the subway to work are likely also the ones not working from office space leased from SLG.

Mining MTA Turnstile Exits for Insight

Before we jump into the MTA ridership data, it is important to note that the goal of our analysis was to mine the MTA data to identify ridership behavior that would mimic an office worker who uses the subway to commute to work at an office space leased from SLG. In order to do that we analyzed daily turnstile exits only, in other words, the number of registered exits by station complex during morning commute time blocks. We filtered the data to focus only on weekday morning commute hours (excluding NYSE holidays). Please see this article for further explanation on how to collect and transform this data. This allows us to focus on the desired behavior (arriving at destination) during the most appropriate time frame (weekday morning commute). To us this seemed like the most logical way to use the MTA data to generate insight into return-to-office trends nearest (in distance) to SLG properties.

We can see below that the onset of COVID-19 destroyed MTA ridership. In April 2020, ridership during weekday morning commute hours was only 5% of April 2019 (pre-COVID). Since the dark days there has been a slow but very clear uptick in activity to Nov 2022 (where our data collection for this article ends). Figure 3 compares trends for all of MTA against the nearest station complex to a SLG property/building. We see that by the end of November 2022, MTA exits during weekday morning commute hours are close to 74% of pre-pandemic levels. The "SLG" line in figure 3 includes data only for the nearest station complexes to SLG properties. For these station complexes which we are using as a measure for return-to-office for SLG properties, ridership levels during weekday morning commute hours have only reached 65% of Nov 2019 ridership levels. So, it would appear that ridership for station complexes closest to a SLG owned properties is recovering slower when compared to the entire MTA system. However, the gap is narrowing between SLG station complexes and the overall MTA trend. In Jan 2022, there was a 17% gap between the MTA system's difference to pre-covid baseline and our SLG trend line. In January 2022, the "Omicron wave" was ripping through the entire country. This had an obvious impact on white-collar workers' desire to return-to-office. By November 2022, the gap between the trend lines has narrowed to about 8%, which is a good sign for SLG. Overall, MTA ridership during morning commute hours is clearly recovering in NYC and has been on an upward trend since the severe lockdowns of March/April 2020.

Figure 3. Comparing MTA system wide ridership trends to station complexes closest to a SLG owned property. Data acquired from MTA. Chart and analysis by REIT Data Market. For more background see Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Subway Ridership in New York City.

For SLG, the rate of return for office workers matters most importantly for 5 properties which together comprise 40% of SLG's portfolio annualized cash rent as of 31 December 2022.

SubMarket SLG Property Nov 22 Ridership as % of Nov 2019 (Nearest Station Complex) Annualized Contract Rents (000s) Occupancy % Grand Central One Vanderbilt Avenue 66.6% $254,573 96.8% Park Avenue South 11 Madison Avenue 66.4% $166,939 96.4% Times Square 1515 Broadway 71.6% $131,316 99.7% Park Avenue 245 Park Avenue 64.1% $127,442 83.9% Grand Central North 420 Lexington Avenue 66.6% $80,559 85.0% Click to enlarge

Figure 4. Table Showing morning commute ridership data for MTA Station Complex and the nearest SLG Property. Rent and Occupancy data from SLG Q4 2022 Supplemental.

The good news for SLG is that the nearest station complex for 4 out of 5 of their significant properties exceed the overall SLG Nov 2022 ridership trend line. In particular, 1515 Broadway far exceeds the SLG trendline of 65% of the pre-COVID baseline. Overall, ridership during weekday morning commute hours nearest these 5 properties have recovered equally or more than the REIT as a whole. Notwithstanding a "COVID" surge, we expect the increase in ridership to continue in the foreseeable future.

Figure 5. Overlaying SLG Manhattan Office Portfolio on top of MTA Ridership data for Nearest Station Complex to SLG properties. Data aggregated by NYC neighborhood. Properties and rents from SLG Q4 2022 Supplemental. Visualization created by REIT Data Market.

How SLG Leadership is Thinking About MTA Ridership

Reading the Q4 2022 earnings transcript it is very clear CEO and Chairman Marc Holiday is optimistic about the disposition of the SLG portfolio to take advantage of a new influx of white-collar professionals exiting MTA stations near a majority of SLG's portfolio. On January 24th, Holiday was there with other dignitaries to celebrate the official opening of "Grand Central Madison Station", right underneath Grand Central Terminal and One Vanderbilt, SLG's flagship building. According to Holiday, the opening of this station essentially translates into 160,000 people exiting during the morning weekday commute "right at our front door where the majority of our portfolio is located". According to Holiday the new station will save Long Island commuters (aka white-collar professionals) a, "projected 40 minutes per day or nearly 3.5 hours per week of saved commutation time that the business community puts a short, easy, safe and pleasant commute as its top requirement now coming out of post-pandemic world and as a tool for encouraging employees to work from office." We agree that the easier the commute, the more likely workers are to return.

Holiday also discussed office utilization rates. Stating currently that the utilization rate is between 50% - 60%. Hoping to see the office utilization rate back up to 70% - 80% (which he considered full utilization); feeling confident most firms would settle into a 3 to 4 days working in the office. Coincidently, by Nov 2022 MTA ridership for the nearest station complexes to SLG properties is hovering at 65%. So, we expect a 10% increase in weekday morning commute ridership would be supportive of utilization rates closer to Holiday's target for full utilization (4 days in the office per week).

Goodbye 2022! 2023 is an Important Year for SLG

It is important to point out that leases for office space are long-term. According to SLG, Manhattan office leases are generally seven to fifteen years. To us, this means the impact on occupancy from the "new way of work" has yet to fully materialize on the Manhattan office space market (unlike impact on subway ridership). For SLG, 2023 is going to be a pivotal year due to the sheer number of leases expiring.

Figure 6. Historical Occupancy (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 28.)

SLG will see 114 leases (including joint ventures) expire in 2023 alone. Overall, this equates to 16.4% of leased sq. ft. This year the number of lease expirations far exceeds any other year basically over the next decade. SLG's largest tenant (in terms of annualized contract rent), Paramount/CBS Broadcasting, recently renewed its December 2023 expiring lease for 5 more years at 555 West 57th Street, only reducing its 189,000 sqft lease signed in 2004 to around 187,000 sqft.

Figure 7. Lease Expirations (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 29. ) Figure 8. Lease Expirations (SLG Annual Report 10-K. Pg 29.)

SLG 2023 leasing activity was off to a good start. By the end of 2023 we should get a better idea of how WFH will impact business long term. From our perspective, MTA ridership, specifically during weekday morning commute hours, acts as a near real-time indicator for return-to-office trends.

SLG is probably happy 2022 is in the rearview mirror. Many consider its Q4 2022 report abysmal and not previously mentioned because it's been covered on this site, SLG also cut its dividend in 2022. In response to these bearish developments SLG's common stock price has been annihilated, losing close to 60% of its value since the onset of COVID-19. SLG is currently trading lower now than even the dark days of the pandemic.

Figure 9. Price chart for SLG generated by SeekingAlpha

But of course, this provides opportunity. SLG P/FFO (ttm) is now 5.37x, or 61.67% below sector median. Additionally, its Price/Rental Revenue (ttm) is 3.42x or 42.03% less than the sector median. In other words, the market is discounting prime Manhattan real estate. If you read other articles on this site, the primary reason for this decline is WFH.

Conclusion

We think the market has overreacted to Manhattan WFH trends. First off, MTA turnstile data shows a distinct and continued increase in ridership during morning commute hours. We also see higher ridership numbers around SLG's most important buildings (compared to the REIT as a whole). MTA turnstile data is showing slowly, but surely, white-collar professionals are returning to the subway. This will only help SLG going forward.

Additionally, there are several other factors we believe are bullish for the stock:

Synthesizing all these factors and disparate data supports momentum for return-to-office. If SLG lease expirations turn to renewals of similar sqft, NYC avoids severe COVID waves and the economy continues to avoid a hard landing, then SLG looks attractive at this price range.