Serco Group plc (SECCF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 4:37 PM ETSerco Group plc (SECCF), SCGPY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.79K Followers

Serco Group plc (OTCPK:SECCF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Irwin - Group CEO & Director

Nigel Crossley - Group CFO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Michael Donnelly - Investec Bank

Paul Sullivan - Barclays

Oscar Val Mas - JPMorgan Chase

Arthur Truslove - Citigroup

Stephen Rawlinson - Applied Value Limited

Alex O'Hanlon - Liberum

Nicole Manion - UBS

Kean Marden - Jefferies

Mark Irwin

Good morning, everyone. My name is Mark Irwin. I'm Chief Exec for Serco Group. And joining me this morning for our results presentation is Nigel Crossley, our Group CFO. May I start by thanking everyone who has joined us in the room today for the session as well as those joining us online. We appreciate your time, interest and support for Serco. As is required, I ask that you note the disclaimer on the screen. There's also a copy of it in the results booklet, which you have with you in the room today.

The format for today's session is similar to what you would have seen in previous years. After my introductory comments, Nigel will take us through the numbers, and I will come back and speak briefly about the business before moving to Q&A.

Now we were actually in this very same building talking to you about our 2021 full year results on the 24th of February last year, the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine. After 2 years of COVID, in the hopes of a return to some version of pre-pandemic normal were subsequently lost to a prolonged conflict, rattled energy markets, inflation at levels not seen in decades and labor shortages among a long list of challenges faced by citizens, governments and businesses.

And so it is against that difficult backdrop that we

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.