Mister Car Wash: Stepping Towards The Sideline For The Short-Term

Feb. 28, 2023 5:49 PM ETMister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW)DRVN
Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
328 Followers

Summary

  • MCW posted strong Q4 results with adj. EBITDA of $66.2 million, beating expectations, and comparable store sales rising by 4%, while UWC membership increased by 14% over the previous year.
  • Softer retail demand remains a challenge for the car wash industry, including MCW, with lower-income markets being slightly negative during Q4.
  • MCW's guidance for FY23 is risky if retail demand is weaker than anticipated.

Washing the car in an automatic washing machine. Brushed Car Washing Machine

Ali Çobanoğlu/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) posted better-than-anticipated top-line and margin results for the fourth quarter, which were strong and ahead of expectations due to greater sales and margin. Members of the Unlimited Wash Club [UWC] grew

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
328 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.