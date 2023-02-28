Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 4:55 PM ETEcovyst Inc. (ECVT)
Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gene Shiels - Director of Investor Relations

Kurt Bitting - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Mike Feehan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John McNulty - BMO

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Hamed Khorsand - BWS

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies

David Silver - CLK

Operator

Good morning. My name is Shelby, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Ecovyst' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast. Please note today's call is being recorded and should run approximately 1 hour. Currently, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to Gene Shiels, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gene Shiels

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning, and welcome to Ecovyst's Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call. With me on the call this morning are Kurt Bitting, Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Feehan, Ecovyst's Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks this morning, we look forward to taking your questions. Please note that some of the information shared today is forward-looking information, including information about the company's financial and operating performance, strategies or anticipated end-use demand trends and our 2023 financial outlook.

This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the implementation of the company's plans to vary materially. Any forward-looking information we share today speaks only as of this date. These risks are discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures mentioned on today's call with their corresponding GAAP measures can be found in our

