Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.8K Followers

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christina Kmetko – Investor Relations

Al Rankin – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rajiv Prasad – President

Scott Minder – Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Chip Moore – EF Hutton

Steve Ferazani – Sidoti

Brett Kearney – Gabelli & Company

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Hyster-Yale Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. My name is Bruno and I'll be operating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Christina Kmetko. Please go ahead.

Christina Kmetko

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. Welcome to our 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings call. I’m Christina Kmetko, and I'm responsible for Investor Relations at Hyster-Yale. Joining me on today's call are Al Rankin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Rajiv Prasad, President; and Scott Minder, our Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Yesterday evening, we published our 2022 fourth quarter and full year results and filed our 10-K, both of which are available on our website. Today's call is being recorded and webcast. The webcast will be on our website later this afternoon and available for approximately 12 months.

Our remarks that follow, including answers to your questions, contain forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made here today. These risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our earnings release issued last night and in our 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which may not be updated until our next quarterly earnings conference call, if at all.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.