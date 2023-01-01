Prometheus Biosciences: Profit Taking Lurking Ahead

Summary

  • The stock of Prometheus Biosciences has tripled since positive mid-stage trial results for its primary candidate for treating UC and CD came out in early December.
  • Since then the company has done a large capital raise and there have been some significant insider sales so far in 2023.
  • The stock also seems to have formed a possible triple top.
  • Does the rally have more legs or is some profit taking likely ahead? An investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Gastroenterologist doctor, intestine specialist. Aesthetic handdrawn highlighted illustration of human intestine. Dark grey background, studio photo and collage.

mi-viri

Tradition is not the worship of ashes, but the preservation of fire."― Gustav Mahler

Today, we take our first look at Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX). The stock of this clinical stage biopharma concern have been 'en fuego' recently

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

Prometheus360 Powers Target Discovery and Dx Development

February Company Presentation

Building the Premier Pipeline for Immune-Mediated Diseases

February Company Presentation

Diagram showing association of TL1A with fibrosis and inflammation.

Company Website

PRA023 Phase 2 Results Demonstrate Potential for Best-in-Class Efficacy & Safety in IBD

February Company Presentation

PRA023: Potential Best-In-Class & First-in-Class TL1A Antibody

February Company Presentation

Momentum Continues with Significant Milestones Through 2024

February Company Presentation

TL1A: Potential to Disrupt the $200B+ Immunology Category

February Company Presentation

