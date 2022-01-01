naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) is particularly attractive to me when compared to the S&P 500 over an intermediate-term time frame. That's because I believe the economy is well-situated to renew some of its previous prosperity later in 2023. I rate XLF a buy, as improving economic conditions and consumption of financial services could potentially increase the profits of many companies held in this ETF.

As economic uncertainty eventually decreases, investment banks and full-service banks could potentially profit from a resumption of higher levels of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity. After sponsor-backed M&A fell 36% in 2022, it's possible that more individuals are going to seek these services as they begin to rebound from a bearish period. This may heighten the profits of companies held in XLF.

Asset management, which also has significant corporate exposure, may also benefit as pressures from high interest rates lessen gradually. Alternatively, insurance companies and commercial banks consistently performed better than their more corporate counterparts during periods of high inflation. This is primarily due to the ability of higher interest rates to improve net interest margins and increase the attractiveness of savings products like certificates of deposit. Therefore, XLF has a holdings mix that includes a combination of stocks that can benefit from rising and high rate environments, as well as those that can reap the benefits of an eventual, gradual deflationary era.

Compared to the technology sector, financial ETFs like XLF may be less risky in the short to medium term. Despite comprising a smaller portion of the market (14% of the S&P 500 vs. 24% for the technology sector), financial stocks are often less volatile and exhibit less valuation risk compared to technology. Therefore, XLF may be an ideal option for low-risk, novice investors looking to gain familiarity with ETFs during a period of economic recovery.

Strategy

XLF tracks the S&P Financial Select Sector TR USD Index. This ETF exposes investors to companies offering financial services like banking, asset management, and insurance. Within the field of banking, XLF has holdings in different retail banks, full-service banks, investment banks, and commercial banks. Allocations in this ETF are determined by market capitalization, with the largest companies comprising a greater portion of total assets.

Holdings Analysis

All of the holdings in XLF are companies in the financial sector. The top two holdings in XLF are Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), accounting for almost a quarter of total assets. Though this may create concentration risk, JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway are two renowned Wall Street entities that I believe could be important catalysts in the long-term growth of XLF. This ETF invests only in U.S. companies, providing investors with minimal geographical diversification. The top 10 holdings account for 53% of total assets and the top 25 comprise 77%, making XLF rather top-heavy. This holdings composition makes XLF's appeal highly dependent on one's tolerance to possible bearish periods during the U.S. economy's path to recovery.

Strengths

One of XLF's top holdings, JPMorgan Chase, has a diversified business model that includes investment banking, retail, and credit cards, making it somewhat resistant to the plight of economic recessions. This provides an extra margin of safety and makes it more attractive to investors who are more skeptical of imminent economic recovery. JPMorgan Chase's diversified business style may provide extra confidence that elevated interest rates won't necessarily jeopardize the returns of XLF.

Furthermore, Berkshire Hathaway is continuously increasing its stake in Apple (AAPL) as it views the tech giant as being capable of significant long-term growth. Given that Berkshire Hathaway is the top holding in XLF, the further addition of Apple shares to Warren Buffet's portfolio could benefit the profits of XLF. This may also allow investors to gain indirect exposure to technological advancements through the lens of a well-established company.

Weaknesses

JPMorgan Chase is currently faced with overvaluation issues as the stock is trading at almost 12 times earnings, which is quite misaligned with its growth forecast. Correcting this misalignment could hurt this stock's valuation and price, which XLF could suffer from.

XLF also has a dividend yield of less than 2%, making it rather unattractive to income investors. Furthermore, XLF provides minimal geographical or sector diversification, meaning downturns targeted at the financial sector and/or the U.S. could significantly reduce returns. In addition, history has shown that financial crises do occur in and around bear markets and recessions. In fact, they often cause them. That is always a potential risk in investing in financial stocks, given that they are at the center of such crises, such as back in 2008.

Opportunities

Within XLF, there are many fintech companies that have been increasing their investments in artificial intelligence (AI). The AI industry is at the forefront of many investors' minds as it presents enticing long-term growth potential. I have a very bullish view on the AI industry, which I investigated in my previous piece on iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN).

As financial companies continue to invest in AI, XLF could indirectly profit from growth in companies centered around the development and support of new AI systems. Furthermore, corporate activity from institutions like investment banks and asset management firms is expected to increase in 2023 as economic conditions are positioned for improvement. Specifically, M&A, IPOs, private capital raises, and joint ventures could all see increased prevalence in 2023. This may favor XLF as this ETF holds many companies with high corporate exposure.

Threats

While there are plenty of bullish economic outlooks for the rest of 2023, I cannot ignore that interest rates are still at the highest point we have seen in years. The eventual deflationary process from these elevated rates is likely to be very gradual, and M&A activity might not be reinstated quickly. That means that XLF may still have some bearish periods ahead before its reemergence. This could demand that investors be patient and trust that growth will recover from currently reduced levels in the near future. Furthermore, XLF comprises all of the financial sector stocks in the S&P 500. Any broad-based pressure on that popular market index will likely have a direct impact on XLF, since it is really one of 11 sector subsets of the S&P 500.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

XLF is an attractive ETF for investors looking to benefit from improving economic conditions and market outlook, once the current period of relative stagnation is behind us. Banking, asset management, and insurance companies held in XLF could potentially profit from reinitiated M&A activity and alleviated pressure as inflation eases.

ETF Investment Opinion

I rate XLF a buy based on my bullish view of financial companies. This ETF is a consideration for investors who want to identify a financial sector fund position that covers the large cap space with plenty of industry diversification to the financial sector. However, XLF may not be as attractive to investors seeking geographical and sector diversification, as it doesn't invest at all outside the financial sector or the U.S. This narrow focus means economic shocks in the U.S. may jeopardize the returns of this ETF.