BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTBIF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.8K Followers

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michel Léonard - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mathieu Bolté - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tom Callaghan - RBC Capital Markets

Gaurav Mathur - iA Capital Markets

Munish Garg - Laurentian Bank

Anthony Bogdan - National Bank

Operator

Good morning. My name is Julie, and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BTB Real Estate Investment Trust 2022 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results Conference Call for which management will discuss the quarter ended December 31, 2022. [Operator Instructions] Should you wish to follow the presentation in greater detail, management has made a presentation available on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com. Investor Relations Quarterly and Annual Meeting presentations.

[Operator Instructions] Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that some of the statements that may be made during this call may be forward-looking in nature. Such statements involve numerous factors and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Several important factors could cause BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results are described in BTB Real Estate Investment Trust's Management Discussion and Analysis and in its annual information form, which are filed on SEDAR and on BTB's website at www.btbreit.com. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded.

Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to Mr. Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.