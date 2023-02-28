Addus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 5:20 PM ETAddus HomeCare Corporation (ADUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.8K Followers

Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dru Anderson - IR

Dirk Allison - Chairman and CEO

Brian Poff - CFO

Brad Bickham - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Tao Qiu - Stifel

Taji Phillips - Jefferies

John Ransom - Raymond James

Matt Larew - William Blair

Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Dru Anderson. Please go ahead.

Dru Anderson

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Addus HomeCare Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

To the extent that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today’s call, you will also find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP by going to the company’s website and reviewing yesterday’s news release.

This conference call may also contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding Addus’ expected quarterly and annual financial performance for 2023 or beyond. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, discussions of forecasts, estimates, targets, plans, beliefs, expectations and the like are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, among others, set forth in Addus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its fourth quarter 2022 news release. Consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.