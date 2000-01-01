spooh

Choppy markets and high inflation send investors on the hunt for yield. One of the first places I look for quality yield is the pipeline industry. One of the better options in the pipeline world is Keyera Corp. (OTCPK:KEYUF, TSX:KEY:CA). Keyera is built for long-term success thanks to its strong Natural Gas and LNG infrastructure. Mix that in with a 6.3% yield and an industry that is built to last and you have a perfect storm.

Aren't Pipelines A Dying Breed?

No, far from it. Many simply equate pipelines to oil. But they often forget that they carry all kinds of different liquids. One of which happens to be Natural Gas. While we like to pay a lot of attention to Renewables, it's very clear that oil & gas aren't going anywhere anytime soon. The good news? Keyera is a midstream player in the Natural Gas and LNG game. The stock will follow the ebbs and flows of the day-to-day oil & gas market, but if you're a believer in a future of Natural Gas, and understand that it has to be transported, then you're a believer in Keyera.

Keyera

While there may be some big headlines around pipelines with respect to governments being for or against them, the fact is we need to move the product across the continent. This is why Keyera was willing to invest ~$1 billion in their KAPS project. KAPS is 99% complete and the pipeline will likely come online in the second quarter. This project has been years in the making, and it's exciting that it will finally be coming online. While we expect to see an update on the contracts in the coming months, there is no doubt it will help increase cash flows. Looking below, we can see the change in expected cash flows in the next few years compared to what we have seen in years previous. I have also looped in CapEx. With KAPS wrapping up, you can see that the drain on CapEx is expected to be much less as well. These two things go hand-in-hand and lead to better returns for shareholders.

TIKR.com

Will Keyera just sit back and not invest in themselves? I doubt it. But I do trust them to manage the balance sheet appropriately, and it may take some time to see the full results of KAPS hit the balance sheet, but when it does, shareholders will be rewarded.

How About That 6.3% Yield?

As for why I brought you here today, let's talk about how you get paid. Currently, they are paying out $0.16 a month, and it's been that way since December 2019. For there to not be an increase since 2019, and still be yielding over 6%, might be a cause for concern to some. But have no fear, the Keyera Corp. dividend appears very safe. Looking below, you can get an idea as to when we can once again expect to see the annual increases that many investors got used to, and it may even be this year.

TIKR.com

Let's talk about safety. You may look at the payout ratio and think that at 130%, this dividend is doomed and due for a cut. There is no way this dividend could be safe, let alone increase!! Well, there is. That's thanks to free cash flow. Something to always keep in mind when looking at pipeline stocks like Keyera is that net income is somewhat irrelevant due to the depreciation of assets. This drags on net income overall and makes things look worse than they are. These companies like to calculate the payout ratio using Distributable Cash Flow, or DCF.

Keyera targets a payout ratio of between 50 and 70% concerning DCF. In 2022, we saw them report $654 million in DCF for the full year. Quick math says they paid out roughly $440 million in dividends, giving us a payout ratio of roughly 67%. Although this is on the higher end, the 2022 DCF was impacted by higher maintenance capital spending related to the AEF turnaround, which occurs once every 4 years. Basically what I'm saying is that there is no need to worry about a cut in the current market. The management team is focused on dividend growth going forward.

One of the focuses which will lead to dividend growth has been the leverage ratio. The company has had a targeted range of adjusted EBITDA to net debt of 2.5x to 3.0x, and they finished 2022 at 2.5x which is a good sign of what's to come. The KAPS project has been a big one, and the project is almost complete as it should be online in the second quarter.

CEO Dean Setoguchi had the following to say when asked about what he was thinking about a dividend and a buyback as we move through the year on the Q4 earnings call:

...and we've always communicated to the market what our plan was, which was to get KAPS into service. Again, this is a $1 billion project. So it's very significant for our company. And from there, we'd obviously want to lower our cash flow streams to wrap up as we expect. And again, as ilinguided [sic] in the report that we expect to generate a 6% to 7% EBITDA growth out to 2025. So we certainly believe that, that's going to support long-term sustainable dividend growth. And I would add to you with the acquisition of KFS, that would put us probably more in the high end of that 6% to 7% range. So we feel pretty good about that. So again, we want to get the pipe into service evaluate where our balance sheet is but this year is going to be the focus on our base business. Jamie talked a lot about some of the long-term contracts that we're starting to sign here, and we think that there's more on the fairway. So that's going to set us up for future dividend growth. We're not in a position to comment when that is, whether that's later this year or next year, but we certainly see that's definitely something on the horizon

At the end of the day, what investors need to focus on is the DCF per share growth. When the dust settles, this is what will lead to dividend increases.

Keyera

Don't get frustrated with the lack of increases. Keyera Corp. has been outlying a lot of cash to invest in itself. If we do not see the 6-7% EBITDA growth that they are forecasting, then there could be cause for concern, but I fully expect them to beat expectations in 2023 and beyond given the supply and demand factors I mentioned above. May as well get paid to wait.

What Does The Price Say?

While the dividend is the main reason to consider adding Keyera to your portfolio, I also believe there will be capital appreciation in the long term. A perfect storm if you will. Looking below, you will see that the stock is priced appropriately based on 10-year forward-levered cash flows. Over the last year and a half, the stock has bounced between $35 and $25. Will we break through, and hold? Time will tell. Let's dive into what that might look like.

Simplywall.st

I'll start this out as any true technical investor would, and that's with a triangle! Jokes aside, this is typically a bullish pattern. Being a relatively symmetrical triangle. That said, these can go either way. The trick is to wait for a break one way or another as the price narrows. The chart below is a weekly chart. But this pattern is certainly one to keep an eye on. You can always buy before the break, but you have to have a strong stop in place just in case it breaks the opposite way you think it will.

TC2000

As for the way I like to trade, I much prefer horizontal price levels. It just so happens they line up almost perfectly with the triangle mentioned above. Looking below, we can see I have outlined $35.50 and $26.50. Being bullish, I have $35.50 as my current target and $26.50 as my stop. Looking below at the weekly chart, we can see both strong resistance and support at both levels. A break through either of these could result in strong movement in the stock. Assuming you are taking a long position, this exposes you to about 14% risk, which is right in the sweet spot.

TC2000.com

You've probably also noticed that my target is only about a 15% gain from here, which isn't anything to brag about, but mix that with a 6.2% yield and the potential for a breakout and things get a little bit more exciting.

The reason I am bullish right now comes from the daily chart. This time it's an ascending triangle which is much more of a bullish pattern. Looking below we can see that this has formed over the last 6 months. If we see a sudden lower low, that would be a sign that we might break out to the downside and you could potentially sell earlier if you wanted to eliminate all the risk and let the dust settle. At the end of the day, we're getting paid to wait, which is always a great bonus.

TC2000.com

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there is a lot to like about what the future could hold for Keyera Corp.. If you believe in the long-term Natural Gas play, then this is your horse. The appeal here is the dividend. You will get paid to wait. KAPS is coming online, and this will help "clean up" the balance sheet. We will see a rush of cash flow that will help lower some of the ratios that could have investors concerned in the short term. If you need to sleep well at night amidst the market chaos, Keyera Corp. is a great spot to tuck some cash away for a rainy day.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.