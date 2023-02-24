March Dividend Kings: 5 Buys, 4 To Watch

Summary

  • "There is only one-criterion to be included among the Dividend Kings: a publicly-traded company must increase its total fiscal-year dividend-payout for a minimum of 50 consecutive years."--Dogs of the Dow.
  • The 47 Dividend Kings screened as of February 24, 2023, represented eight of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker targeted-top-ten net-gainers ranged 15.54%-31.75% topped-by NFG & VFC.
  • By yield, MO tops all. Top-ten Kingly February yields from ABBV, BKH, FRT, NWN, VFC, CDUAF, LEG, MMM, UVV, & MO averaged 5.09%.
  • Kings with top ten broker-estimated target-price upsides, ABM, TNC, FUL, ABT, MSA, NFG, EMR, VFC, SCL, and GRC, averaged 24.55%.
  • $5k invested February 24 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced Kings showed 4.82% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led these Dividend Kings by almost half a length.
Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Dogs of the Dow has published a 2023 list detailing the latest 47 Dividend Kings. The article, entitled 2023 Dividend Kings List, is on-line now.

While most of

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:
Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog art: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

