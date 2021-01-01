kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR), a supplier of analog semiconductors, put the finishing touches on FY2022 with the release of the latest Form-10K on February 24. In many ways, FY2022 was an outstanding year for MPWR with many new records set. However, while there were lots of positives, there were also some less encouraging signs to be noted. The stock, for instance, has not done all that well, despite the recent rally. Why will be covered next.

Sunny skies with clouds on the horizon

On the surface, there is not much to complain about in the latest annual report. On the contrary, MPWR reached new heights in several areas, including revenue and earnings. FY2022 revenue increased by 48.6% YoY to $1,794M, a new record high. GAAP EPS increased by 79.2% YoY to $9.05 and non-GAAP EPS increased by 66.6% YoY to $12.41. MPWR finished with cash and cash equivalents of $739.6M on the balance sheet. The table below shows why FY2022 was without a doubt a year for the record books.

(GAAP) FY2022 FY2021 YoY Revenue $1,794.148M $1,207.798M 48.55% Gross margin 58.4% 56.8% 160bps Operating income $526.785M $262.417M 100.74% Net income $437.672M $242.023M 80.84% EPS $9.05 $5.05 79.21% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $1,794.148M $1,207.798M 48.55% Gross margin 58.7% 57.1% 160bps Operating income $680.898M $391.064M 74.11% Net income $599.944M $356.673M 68.21% EPS $12.41 $7.45 66.58% Click to enlarge

Source: MPWR Form 10-K

It’s worth mentioning that MPWR grew much faster than the industry. MPWR competes in the market for analog semiconductors and this market grew by 20.8% YoY to $89.5B in 2022 according to WSTS, which is not even half of what MPWR was able to achieve. MPWR’s FY2022 growth rate was more than double the annual growth rate of 23.7% in the last ten years. Note that while the semiconductor market is predicted to contract by 4.1% in 2023, the analog market is expected to grow, if only ever so slightly by 1.6% YoY.

However, while the skies are still sunny, clouds are gathering on the horizon. The chart below shows how MPWR has grown greatly over the years, especially in FY2020-2022. But note how quarterly revenue declined sequentially in the last quarter of FY2022 after seven consecutive increases. It remains to be seen, but Q3 FY2022 could have been the peak.

Source: macrotrend.net

The table below shows why there is reason to believe a slowdown is underway at MPWR. Q4 revenue increased by 36.7% YoY to $460M, which is slower than the pace for the whole year and a decline of 7.1% QoQ. GAAP EPS of $2.45 and non-GAAP EPS of $3.17 were both more than a year ago, but less than in the preceding quarter.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $460.012M $495.418M $336.504M (7.14%) 36.70% Gross margin 58.2% 58.7% 57.6% (50bps) 60bps Operating income $136.892M $151.871M $78.571M (9.86%) 74.23% Net income $119.090M $124.337M $72.671M (4.22%) 63.88% EPS $2.45 $2.57 $1.51 (4.67%) 62.25% (Non-GAAP) Revenue $460.012M $495.418M $336.504M (7.14%) 36.70% Gross margin 58.5% 59.0% 57.9% (50bps) 60bps Operating income $174.140M $193.696M $111.976M (10.10%) 55.52% Net income $154.005M $170.653M $102.099M (9.76%) 50.84% EPS $3.17 $3.53 $2.12 (10.20%) 49.53% Click to enlarge

Source: MPWR

Guidance suggests another sequential decline with Q1 FY2023 revenue of $440-460M, an increase of 19.1% YoY at the midpoint. Accordingly, consensus estimates predict GAAP EPS of $2.15 and non-GAAP EPS of $2.99 in Q1 FY2023. Estimates also predict non-GAAP EPS of $12.70-14.23 on revenue of $1.91-2.01B in FY2023, both higher than in FY2022. In other words, while MPWR is expected to get off to a slow start with lower revenue and earnings in the early part of FY2023, both are expected to pick up to end FY2023 strong.

Q1 FY2023 (guidance) Q1 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $440-460M $377.7M 19.14% GAAP gross margin 57.4-58.0% 57.9% (20bps) Non-GAAP gross margin 57.7-58.3% 58.3% (30bps) Click to enlarge

MPWR has seen demand take a dip. Order patterns seem to have stabilized, although they still are not what they used to be. From the Q4 earnings call:

“During the quarter, ordering patterns stabilized as customers requested push outs slowed. While this is positive, customers’ orders are still trending below historic norms. In our Q4 2022 inventory is above our target levels. As a result, we remain cautious about near-term business conditions.”

A transcript of the Q4 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

The stock has not done as well

The semiconductor sector has outperformed in 2023 and MPWR has been no exception. The stock has gained 36.6% YTD. In comparison, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has gained 16.8% YTD. In contrast, the stock lost 28% in 2022 even with the top and the bottom line reaching new highs in 2022. The chart below shows how MPWR has recovered some of the 2022 losses. The stock has appreciated by roughly half off the October lows.

Source: finviz.com

However, it’s worth noting that the stock has not done all that well in spite of the recent rally. The stock is at $483 still below where it was in late 2021/early 2022. The stock got as high as an intraday high of $580 in November 2021. The stock has rallied, but it has also sold off in the preceding months, resulting in a stock that has essentially gone in circles since early 2022. Long MPWR has not been all that rewarding lately.

Furthermore, the stock seems to have topped out in the $520-540 region, which is likely no coincidence since this happens to be the same region where the stock topped out last August. The stock has made numerous attempts to break through the $520-540 region, only for all of them to fail, suggesting resistance is present in this region.

The odds favor a move lower with resistance hovering over the stock, which would give back some of the gains accumulated in recent months. This would be consistent with what MPWR has done for over a year, which is to go in circles.

Valuations also present a hurdle

It’s not impossible for the stock to break resistance and move higher, but if it does, it will have to overcome another hurdle in valuations. MPWR comes at a premium. While some may have no problem forking over a premium, others may be more reluctant, especially when other stocks can be had at a better price.

MPWR competes against a number of companies in the analog market. The ones mentioned in the Form 10-K include Analog Devices (ADI), Texas Instruments (TXN), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and ON Semiconductor (ON) and several others. The table below shows how multiples for MPWR are significantly higher than its closest competitors.

MPWR ADI TXN NXPI ON Market cap $22.68B $92.54B $153.28B $45.83B $32.95B Enterprise value $21.94B $97.42B $153.36B $53.44B $33.54B Revenue ("ttm") $1,794.1M $12,579.3M $20,028.0M $13,205.0M $8,326.2M EBITDA $571.9M $6,570.9M $11,020.0M $5,105.0M $3,335.9M Trailing GAAP P/E 53.38 27.68 17.98 16.76 17.95 Forward GAAP P/E 48.04 25.92 22.14 18.55 18.24 PEG GAAP 0.67 0.22 1.30 0.30 0.21 P/S 12.58 7.49 7.74 3.51 3.97 P/B 13.64 2.53 10.51 6.16 5.32 EV/sales 12.23 7.74 7.66 4.05 4.03 Trailing EV/EBITDA 38.37 14.83 13.92 10.47 10.05 Forward EV/EBITDA 27.72 14.62 16.13 11.08 11.39 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

An argument can be made that MPWR deserves to trade at some sort of a premium due to its superior growth, although some may find the premium to be too much at this time. It’s also worth mentioning that multiples have come down. Multiples used to be in the triple digits, but the combination of growth in the top and the bottom line and sideways action in the stock have brought them down to some extent. So while some may find the premium for MPWR to be too high, there may come a time when this is no longer the case, especially without continued growth and the stock going in circles.

Investor takeaways

MPWR had a fantastic year in FY2022. Earnings jumped higher, leaving the competition in the dust. On the other hand, the stock has little to show for all this growth. The stock has not managed to really gain in over a year. Rallies have been neutralized by selloffs and vice versa. This may have been a delight to traders, but much less so for investors who have had little to show for the past year or so.

MPWR stock has gained 36.6% YTD, which is better than most, but that still puts the stock below the highs in late 2021. The stock may still be in the process of consolidating all the gains in 2020-2021, which saw the stock quadruple in value. It also caused multiples to soar higher and some would argue they have to come down for the stock to go higher. The sideways action has done just that.

It’s worth keeping in mind that while sales and profits have increased greatly, both are now under pressure with the semiconductor market showing signs of weakening demand. Still, consensus estimates predict the downturn will not last long and growth will resume to allow for FY2023 to be another growth year in terms of revenue and earnings.

However, it’s possible the estimates are too optimistic and the downturn could last longer for MPWR than currently expected. If this happens, estimates will have to be revised downwards. The stock, which has rallied all year, far more than most, may have rallied too much based on an overly optimistic view of where things are heading.

I am neutral on MPWR. MPWR is still a stock to keep on the radar. MPWR’s track record when it comes to growth is outstanding. There are many companies who can achieve strong growth for a short while, but not many can do it year after year the way MPWR has done it. Long MPWR is worth taking into consideration for that reason alone.

However, the case for long MPWR is not as clear-cut in the short term as it needs to be. The numbers at MPWR are currently in decline, which could become problematic for a stock that trades at a premium due to its superior growth. The charts suggest the stock is more likely to be heading lower than higher with resistance in the way.

In the end, the fact that the stock has basically gone in circles for over a year says it all. The stock has not really delivered for those who are long for well over a year. Gains have come and gone. This might be acceptable for the short-term trader who manages to catch the peaks and valleys, but the vast majority of investors are unlikely to be satisfied by such an outcome. Staying on hold is the way to go.