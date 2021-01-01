Monolithic Power Systems: The Stock Is Going In Circles

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.68K Followers

Summary

  • FY2022 showed strong gains, but the numbers have started to decline, even though consensus estimates predict they will get better in FY2023.
  • MPWR stock has rallied in recent months, but it has also sold off in the preceding months, resulting in a stock price that is still below the 2021 highs.
  • The charts suggest the stock is more likely to be heading lower than higher, but that could help bring down multiples that are higher than most.
  • There will come a time for long MPWR but now does not appear to be that time, taking everything into account.

Silicon wafer with chips isolated on white background

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Monolithic Power Systems or MPS (NASDAQ:MPWR), a supplier of analog semiconductors, put the finishing touches on FY2022 with the release of the latest Form-10K on February 24. In many ways, FY2022 was an outstanding year for MPWR

MPWR quarterly growth

Source: macrotrend.net

MPWR chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.68K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.