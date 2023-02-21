Gladstone Land: Farmland And Food A Great Thesis For A Reasonably-Valued REIT

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • Gladstone Land Corporation posted respectable fourth quarter results, which is mostly what we have come to expect from the company.
  • The company is likely to slow down on growth compared to what it has done in the past due to rising interest rates.
  • The company could be a good way to play rising prices of food and farmland, which will likely be the case over the long term.
  • The company raised its distribution by 0.22% QOQ and appears to be easily able to sustain it.
  • The company is trading at a slight premium today but the current price is as attractive as it has been for a few years.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Barn-White Barn-Farm with White Fence-Western Ohio

William Reagan/iStock via Getty Images

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, farmland real estate investment trust Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings results. At first glance, these results were fairly reasonable, as the company beat analysts’ revenue estimates and

LAND 1-Mo. Chart

Seeking Alpha

UN Population Growth Projections

United Nations

UN Arable Land Per Capita

United Nations

Farmland vs. S&P 500

NCREIF

Food CPI Charts

Bureau of Labor Statistics

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.49K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.