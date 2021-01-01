MarianVejcik

Intro

We wrote about Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) (renewable energy utility player in Brazil) back in July of 2021, when we issued a buy rating on the stock. Shares are up just under 10% since we issued that buy rating and currently hover around the $2 mark. That 10% converts to a 30%+ total return, however, when we factor in CIG's generous dividend distributions over the past 19 months or so, which is a sizable return on investment no matter how one sizes up this play. Suffice it to say, given that shares at the time (July 2021) were trading at approximately $1.82 per share, if present trends were to continue (concerning share-price appreciation & dividend distributions), the investor who acted on our buy call in July 2021 would have the initial investment fully paid off in just over 63 months. This is called the "Payback" period in investing, which demonstrates the amount of time needed to pay off an initial investment in full.

I think the lesson here for investors is that one does not need to earn strong returns from share-price appreciation alone. Utility dividend-paying companies, for example, usually have a low beta (volatility readout), which means compounding the dividend can be achieved at an accelerated rate due to the relative sideways movement in the share price. In fact, if we pull up an intermediate chart of CIG, we can see that shares have been pretty much rangebound for the best part of 12 months now, although the pattern of higher lows remains intact.

CIG Intermediate 5-Year Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Value

Essentially, though, we remain interested in CIG due to its keen valuation, its return on capital numbers as well as its strong balance sheet overall. Firstly, to the valuation. It is inevitable that the stock's elevated forward GAAP earnings multiple of 33+ (and recent sluggish bottom-line growth) will not attract some value investors (despite the dividend distribution) at its current price point. The multiple equates to a forward earnings yield of a mere 3%, which is well below the prevailing inflation rate. However, look at how cheap the company remains from both an assets and sales standpoint (P/B of 1.14 & P/S of 0.70 compared to much higher 5-year averages of 3.16 & 2.12, respectively). A company's assets and its subsequent sales essentially make earnings happen in a company over time, so buying them as cheaply as possible makes sense for long-term purposes.

Growing Return On Capital

Secondly, profitability. Instead of focusing on the above-mentioned low earnings yield, we would look to CIG's return on capital metric, which now comes in at almost 10% over a trailing twelve-month average. Suffice it to say, given the ongoing investment initiatives, as well as the divestment program, the company's assets and subsequently its capital is constantly changing. Therefore, as long as ROC continues to go up, it means management continues to do a sound job with respect to the allocation of its capital.

Although Brazil's power is mainly run from hydropower, droughts can throw a spanner in the works regarding this energy source, which is why CIG's improving renewable fundamentals along with its Natural Gas Growth continues to increase the number of customers at the company. Suffice it to say, with green companies fetching higher valuations by the day worldwide, we definitely could see the company going private as a result, which surely would have positive ramifications for shareholders given CIG's current valuation.

Growing Cash

Leverage continues to come down on the balance sheet, with CIG's current debt-equity ratio coming in at a safe 0.55. Therefore, the company's conservative balance sheet is enabling the company to remain aggressive with its investing initiatives. As we see from the chart below, the highest use of cash in the recent third quarter was investing activity, and yet CIG's cash balance continues to grow as a result of solid cash flow generation. These are all favorable trends for our rising return on capital metric mentioned earlier.

CIG Consolidate Cash-Flow Trends Q3 (Company Website)

Conclusion

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais is profitable, has a solid balance sheet, and its assets and particularly its sales continue to trade on the cheap. We continue to see limited downside risk here and may start nibbling at CIG stock on the long side here on a convincing swing low. We look forward to continued coverage.