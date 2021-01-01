Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais: Buy On A Convincing Swing Low

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais continues its aggressive investment path.
  • This is possible due to a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation.
  • Bottom-line earnings growth will come from rising sales and more productive assets.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Waving flag of Brasil. National symbol of country and state.

MarianVejcik

Intro

We wrote about Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) (renewable energy utility player in Brazil) back in July of 2021, when we issued a buy rating on the stock. Shares are up just under 10% since we issued that

CIG Technical Chart

CIG Intermediate 5-Year Chart (Stockcharts.com)

CIG Q3 Consolidated Cash Flow

CIG Consolidate Cash-Flow Trends Q3 (Company Website)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.49K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.