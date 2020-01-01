PowerSchool: Steadily Building A Wide Moat In The Ed-Tech Market

Feb. 28, 2023 7:27 PM ETPowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (PWSC)
Growth Hunter profile picture
Growth Hunter
302 Followers

Summary

  • PowerSchool Holdings is a leading provider of cloud-based software/technology to manage administrative functions and learning systems in the education market.
  • The company has annual recurring revenue of $596M and a net retention rate of 109%. Switching costs for end-customers appear to be high.
  • Multiple avenues of growth are available to PWSC including global expansion and targeting new end-markets.
  • Management will need to re-accelerate growth in order to generate long-term compounding returns.

Young afro-American student is writing in the library

Vladimir Vladimirov/E+ via Getty Images

Company Overview

PowerSchool Holdings (NYSE:PWSC) is a software technology company that provides educational management solutions for K-12 schools and districts. The company was founded in 2000 and has its headquarters in Folsom, California, United States. It offers

Ed-Tech TAM

Company Investor Deck

This article was written by

Growth Hunter profile picture
Growth Hunter
302 Followers
Corporate strategy and finance professional with an investing focus on long (3 - 5 year) opportunities. Primary sectors of expertise include technology, media, consumer products and industrial goods. Served as a strategy consultant for Internet of Things opportunities and as an investment banking M&A associate prior to joining the tech industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article. Additionally, I'm not a registered investment advisor nor do I have direct ties to the investment or wealth management industries. Please consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.

I strive to provide accurate information, but I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does not guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. The thesis that I presented may change at any time due to the changing circumstances and market/business conditions. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital.

The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in the due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.