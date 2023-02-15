jroballo

Investment Thesis

Amidst the recent decline in the stock price of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), there appears to be an undervaluation that fails to consider the significant long-term trends observed in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Our sensitivity analysis reveals that even if we apply a steep 20% price cut to management’s forecast for FY:23 on the volumes that are sensitive to price adjustments, a stock price below $290 indicates a true bargain.

We remain optimistic about the lithium market and its promising prospects in the battery revolution. Lithium, once primarily utilized for pharmaceuticals and refining other metals, has now become an essential component for rechargeable batteries in electronic devices, EVs, and power storage. As such, we are confident that the demand for lithium will continue to grow.

Q4 2022 Update

Albemarle reported a strong fourth-quarter results on February 15th, 2023 with almost triple the net sales from the same period in 2021 and adjusted EBITDA up more than 400% year-over-year. The significant growth was due to both rising lithium pricing and increased volume growth, particularly in the lithium and bromine segments. Net sales for the quarter were around $2.6 billion, up 193% from last year and resulting in adjusted EPS of $8.62, up 753% YoY.

Management’s comments for FY:23

Management is confident in their ability to capitalize on the market opportunity for their essential elements. They expect a significant increase in net sales growth of 55% to 75% in 2023 and plan to build upon their existing leadership in Energy Storage and Specialties rather than just maintain it.

Some key assumptions of management’s forecast

Management expects a short-term moderation in demand for electric vehicles in China, but anticipates robust medium and long-term demand, with an estimated 40% YoY growth in EV sales. This represents an increase of almost 3 million vehicles. The recent phasing out of subsidies is not expected to have a significant impact on demand, as municipal incentives and consumer preferences continue to support a strong outlook for EVs. The contract customers are maintaining their ordering patterns, and early indications suggest that inventory levels for cathode and battery in China are decreasing, which is a positive sign for lithium sales. They plan to monitor customer feedback and data to adjust their strategy accordingly.

Recent Li prices drop and any consequence comment?

Below is a price chart of Li prices in RMB (RMB 1 = $0.15)

Trading Economics

Management discussed the recent softening of lithium spot prices in China, but notes that it is not a major focus of the Company. They attribute the softening to a combination of factors, including the impact of the virus outbreak on consumer demand during a traditionally weak season and the phased roll-off of EV subsidies, which has occurred in previous years without major effects. Despite the softening, they project that demand for lithium will rebound in the second half of the year, with an estimated 40% growth in EV sales. Their customers are currently buying under contracts and not keeping inventory levels low, and they expect this to be short-lived.

Management’s forecast is based on flat Li prices from 2022 year-end throughout 2023.

We would like to note in 2022, Albemarle announced a new three-tier pricing system. Under this system, 15% of battery-quality lithium is sold at short-term prices based on the market, and 65% is at index-referenced prices, some of which have a set cap and floor but fluctuate based on market prices. The remaining 20% is sold at fixed prices that reset every 6 to 12 months.

Recent news that made the stock fall 10% after the earnings call

Shares of Albemarle fell by 10% on Friday, 02/17/23, due to a Reuters report that China's CATL, the largest battery maker in the world, had offered discounts to certain Chinese automakers it supplies. The discounts reflect a downturn in the price of lithium, with CATL negotiating with its material suppliers to bring its own prices down. The report stated that in January, CATL offered a 7% discount from established prices to a Chinese EV maker.

Management’s forecast

Reason for margin compression in the key Energy Storage unit

In 2022, Energy Storage EBITDA margins were 65%. However, in 2023, the impact of spodumene inventory is expected to decrease, and the impact of JVs is expected to increase, leading to a normalization of margins to around 46% to 47%. The decline of roughly 20 percentage points is primarily due to spodumene inventory lags, as it takes about six months for spodumene to go from the mines through conversion to customers. The strong margins in 2022, particularly in the second half, were due to dramatic increases in pricing for lithium and spodumene. The higher lithium pricing from customers was realized faster than higher spodumene costs due to the time lag on spodumene inventory.

Use of cash

Albemarle Corporation expects net cash from operations to increase by 10% to 25% over 2022, which will allow them to remain free cash flow positive after increasing growth investments. The company plans to invest in three goals: adding conversion capacity to remain vertically integrated; investing in new product technology to support battery advances; and building and maintaining their resource base. They plan to increase capital investment from about $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion in 2023 to about $4 billion to $4.4 billion in 2027.

About half of the increase in capital expense is related to geographic diversification to support customer demand for regional lithium conversion and supply. The company is investing in conversion capacity in Meishan and plans to continue investing in North America and Europe to support the EV market.

The Company announced on February 23, 2023, that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 17, 2023. The dividend has an annualized rate of $1.60.

This latest quarterly dividend represents a 1.3% increase from the previous dividend. The Board of Directors' decision to increase the dividend may indicate the Company's confidence in its financial position, despite recent fluctuations in its stock price.

Valuation

If we take the midpoint of management’s guidance, then we can stay with our original price target of $350.

If we were to perform a sensitivity analysis that takes into account that 15% of battery-grade lithium is sold at short-term market-based prices, while 65% is sold at index-referenced prices, and if we adjusted 80% of the forecasted volume that is price-sensitive, with a 20% price reduction from management’s forecast, then we can conclude Albemarle Corporation stock is undervalued at a price point below $290. We believe that this scenario analysis represents an extreme and severe case.

Likely catalyst for reversal

The likely catalyst for Albemarle Corporation will be renewed demand for EVs in China as reopening takes momentum.