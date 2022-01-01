Anchiy

Investment thesis

As per my initiation, I continue to see Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) as the industry leader in healthcare data intelligence, with a sizeable technological moat and a sound financial profile. I think the DH data intelligence platform is poised to take advantage of a number of developments, including the surge in digital sales seen since the start of the pandemic and the general trend toward a more data-driven digital transformation. In a nutshell, DH serves as a central hub from which users can glean an overarching perspective on the healthcare industry as a whole, or zero in on a specific subset of it, as well as discover relevant decision-makers to approach for sales. I think the value proposition of DH's data intelligence platform is validated by the fact that employers, healthcare providers, and payers are increasingly using data and analytics to drive decision-making. Based on DH's large, underpenetrated market opportunity, numerous, long-term tailwinds, and well-rounded business model, I am restating my buy rating.

Earnings results

DH's Q4 results were above expectations, with revenue increasing by 34% to $222.7 million. Enterprise customers continue to grow healthily at 29% year over year to 538 which is more than 80% above the level just 2 years ago, albeit growth rate has slowed sequentially. At the end of the year, enterprise customers accounted for 61% of ARR and NER was 110%, down from 120% in FY21. The total net dollar retention in 2022 was 102%, down from 108% in 2021. I think the guidance for FY23 is good news in light of the growing concerns of investors since the previous quarter, which were exacerbated by speculation about the meaning of the January staff cut. For FY23, management expects revenue of $252 million and adjusted EBITDA of $69 million, at the midpoint.

I think the results for 4Q22 show that the declining demand environment is still having an effect on the number of opportunities to bring in new business or grow existing operations. That's evident from the fact that DH NER went down to 102% from 108% in the prior period, with the decline in Enterprise customer growth rate being particularly pronounced. Management also pointed out there are churn at smaller companies, particularly in the Biotech industry, which I view as an important risk factor to keep an eye on. Despite the difficulty of the current climate, I do think that management's proactive signaling of 2023 expectations in the previous quarter is a positive sign. In addition, although revenues increased, FCF showed a declining trend as growth in deferred revenues and RPO slowed. In my opinion, the healthcare industry is a resilient industry, as such I think DH is in a good position to receive spending priority once the macro backdrop turns for the better. Furthermore, I think that the Atlas data set is valuable and has the potential to be very beneficial. Finally, I also think DH has the financial wherewithal to continue engaging in tuck-in acquisitions.

FY23 trend

Management expects that both new customer acquisitions and existing customer upgrades will take longer to complete, with stricter approval processes and postponed purchasing decisions for the rest of FY23. While there hasn't been any significant change in the selling environment since 3Q22, management believes that deal timelines will decrease if the macro environment improves. Meanwhile, I like how management is responding by doing what it can, which is to increase investment on the data platform while keeping DH's profit margins stable.

Conclusion

As a whole, I continue to have a positive outlook on DH because of the positive effects digital transformation has had on it, particularly in terms of reiterating the importance of digital go-to-market strategies and the potential for profiting from the healthcare industry's shifting dynamics. As a result of rising healthcare costs and the COVID-19 pandemic, stakeholders in the healthcare sector are increasingly looking to data and analytics to drive decision making. I think DH is set up to reap the benefits of these shifts, and the company has a wide competitive moat in a sizable untapped market.