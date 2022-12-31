RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 7:31 PM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.81K Followers

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Stolper - EVP and CFO

Howard Berger - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

John Ransom - Raymond James

Mitra Ramgopal - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the RadNet Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Mark, you may begin.

Mark Stolper

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining Dr. Howard Berger and me today to discuss RadNet's fourth quarter and full year 2022 results. Before we begin today, we'd like to remind everyone of the Safe Harbor statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Specifically, statements concerning anticipated future financial and operating performance, RadNet's ability to continue to grow the business by generating patient referrals and contracts with radiology practices, recruiting and retaining technologists, receiving third-party reimbursement for diagnostic imaging services, successfully integrating acquired operations, generating revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the acquired operations as estimated, among others are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause RadNet's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These risks and uncertainties, include those risks set forth in RadNet's reports filed with the SEC from time to time, including RadNet's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.