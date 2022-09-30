Bet_Noire

Investment Overview

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) has been listed on the Nasdaq since May 2014, when the Lexington, Massachusetts,-based biotech raised the modest sum of $12m via the issuance of 1.5m shares priced at $8. Nearly a decade later shares are trading 9% below their IPO price, and the company's market cap valuation is almost exactly $400m.

Aldeyra is an intriguing company and opportunity because it has a differentiated approach to developing medicines. Its targets are immune mediated diseases, and its approach, according to its Q322 10Q submission:

is to discover pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity.

According to Aldeyra's 2021 10K submission "an estimated 7% of western society suffers from some form of immune-mediated disease," and the current market opportunity runs in excess of >$40bn globally.

The 10K goes on to state:

Our clinical product development pipeline is focused on immune-mediated ocular diseases and select systemic diseases, and encompasses two distinct biological mechanisms of action: reactive aldehyde species ("RASP") modulation and dihydrofolate reductase inhibition. The immunological activity of our product candidates generally leads to diminished levels of pathological inflammation via down-regulation of immune cell activation or proliferation.

The company's pipeline is displayed in a recent corporate presentation as below:

Aldeyra pipeline (Aldeyra corporate presentation)

Aldeyra is a pre-commercial biotech that made a net loss of $49m across the first three quarters of 2022, spending $38.3m on R&D, and $10.6m on general and administrative. The company reports a cash position of $185m in its latest presentation, however, which management says will last until the second half of 2024.

As we can see in the pipeline table above, by then Aldeyra may have launched its first commercial product, with lead asset having its Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date arriving in November this year - when the FDA will advise on whether it has approved the drug for commercial use of not.

Dry Eye Disease ("DED") is an interesting space. On the one hand, you have a company like Oyster Point Pharma whose nasal spray for DED - Tyrvaya - was approved in October 2021. Oyster Point was acquired by generics giant Viatris (VTRS) for $11 per share in November last year plus a contingent value right worth $1 - $2 based on commercial performance of Tyrvaya. The drug made just $13.5m of sales to Q322, but clearly Viatris sees potential.

While the deal was a good one for Oyster Point shareholders, anybody who bought Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) stock based on the promise of its Eysuvis Dry Eye therapy would have lost almost their entire stake. I backed Kala to succeed back in April 2021 and it has proven to be my worst ever recommendation for Seeking Alpha!

Xiidra - a dry eye therapy marketed by Swiss Pharma giant Novartis (NVS) - earned $487m of revenues in FY22, while Restasis earned $787m of revenues for AbbVie (ABBV) in 2022 - although both Restasis and Xiidra are now subject to generic drug competition, creating an inevitable long-term decline in their earning potential. Sun Pharmaceuticals' Cequa is one such generic drug.

Aldeyra lists all of these therapies as direct competitors to Reproxalap in its 2021 10K submission, so what are the prospects for the drug should it be approved later this year? Analysts have forecast 2026 sales of nearly $400m for the drug in DED, while an additional approval in Allergic Conjunctivitis - Phase 3 studies are underway - could generate an additional $100m.

These are big numbers for a $400m market cap biotech, and seem to imply that its shares may be somewhat undervalued. In June 2021, for example, Aldeyra's share price was nearly double what it is today.

Reproxalap is not the only asset in Aldeyra's stable that could be approved in 2023, since management plan to submit a New Drug Application ("NDA") for Aldeyra's other lead candidate, ADX-2191, this quarter, to secure commercial for the drug in the indication of Primary Vitreoretinal Lymphoma ("PVRL") - a form of eye cancer.

Aldeyra - planned clinical milestones near term (investor presentation)

In fact, if we look at Aldeyra's potentially upcoming clinical milestones above, there appear to be plenty of reasons for optimism that shares will gain value in 2023.

In the remainder of this post I'll take a closer look at the two lead assets and their potential for commercial success, and also run the rule over Aldeyra's third clinical candidate of note, ADX-629, which is progressing through five separate Phase 2 clinical studies in different indications. Let's begin with Reproxalap.

Will Reproxalap Make It Over The Approval Finishing Line - and What Might Sales Look Like?

In a press release that came out today Aldeyra shared results from a 12-month, vehicle-controlled, multicenter, parallel-group safety clinical trial of Reproxalap in DED patients.

Data from the 447-patient study showed no serious adverse events related to treatment observed in any patients, the most commonly observed negative side effect being "mild and transient site irritation."

There was positive data on the efficacy front also -according to the press release:

Visual acuity improved over 12 months in both treatment groups, and improvement in patients treated with reproxalap was statistically superior (P=0.018) to that in patients treated with vehicle. In the reproxalap treatment group, logMAR improved by approximately 37% (P<0.0001), from 0.13 (Snellen 20/27) to 0.08 (Snellen 20/24).

Aldeyra's thesis that Reproxalap's mechanism of action - being a small-molecule modulator of reactive aldehyde species ("RASP"), which "may contribute to ocular inflammation, diminished tear production, ocular redness, and changes in tear lipid composition", appears to be supported by the data not just from the safety trial, but what the company describes as:

five adequate and well controlled clinical trials encompassing data for ocular dryness symptom score, ocular redness, Schirmer test, and Schirmer test ≥10 mm responder analysis

Among the studies, Reproxalap has shown statistically superior outperformance against Xiidra in a "post-acute ocular tolerability clinical trial" and "dry-eye chamber clinical trial," which is important given that there's unlikely any room for a drug that does not show superiority in a generics flooded market. With that said, however, back in December 2021 Reproxalap did miss a primary endpoint of ocular redness in its TRANQUILITY-2 study

In summary, Aldeyra's data seems to broadly check out from both an efficacy and a safety perspective, which points to an approval come late November. In terms of the market opportunity, DED affects 39m patients in the US, Aldeyra says, while Grand View Research values the market at $5.5bn currently, with a forward CAGR growth rate of 7.85%.

With that said, Kala Pharmaceuticals for example found the market impossible to penetrate - perhaps due to the OTC vs prescription market, given there are many OTC treatments available - while sales of Tyrvaya appear to have been disappointing, although Viatris appears to be confident it can turn that situation around.

Whilst the commercial battleground may be primarily contested by Tyrvaya and Reproxalap - if approved - there are two further therapies to consider. Bausch Health (BHC) has a "a preservative-free ophthalmic solution" in front if the FDA, with a PDUFA date set for June 28, 2023, while pharma Mitotech has a Plastoquinone decyl triphenylphosphonium bromide formulation - Visomitin - in Phase 3 studies.

Given the level of competition, Reproxalap alone may not justify an investment in Aldeyra due to the number of competing therapies either approved for prescription, available OTC, or in late stage clinical development.

ADX-2191 - a "a Platform Approach for Rare Retinal Diseases"

Aldeyra defines ADX-2191 as follows:

the first sterile, non-compounded formulation of methotrexate designed to meet the unique requirements of intravitreal administration for specific rare retinal diseases, including primary vitreoretinal lymphoma and proliferative vitreoretinopathy.

There are no approved therapies for PVRL, with methotrexate being the current standard of care. Neither is this a substantial market, however, with ~300-600 new cases diagnosed each year in the US, Aldeyra estimates.

On the other hand, the indication of Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy is much larger, with management suggesting that this condition - which can lead to permanent blindness - affects ~4k patients in the US per annum.

The Type C meeting with the FDA that will happen in the first of this year is therefore a significant event that may dictate whether Aldeyra's pivotal Phase 3 GUARD study stands a good chance of success. The biotech announced that Part 1 of the 3-part GUARD study met its primary endpoint in October last year as follows:

ADX-2191 Statistically Superior to Historical Control for Primary Endpoint of Prevention of Retinal Detachment (P=0.024)

Numerical Superiority of ADX-2191 over Routine Surgical Care Achieved for Majority of Secondary, Exploratory, and Safety Endpoints

ADX-2191 Observed to be Well Tolerated with No Safety Concerns Noted

To add to the promise of ADX-2191, Aldeyra believes that the drug could be approved in Retinitis Pigmentosa ("RP"), which is a far larger, 82k patients market, the company estimates. There will be Phase 2 study data announced in 1H23, a catalyst that ought to be very much looking out for.

ADX-629 - 5 Indications In 1?

ADX-629 Phase 2 Studies (Investor Presentation)

As we can see above ADX-629 - an orally available RASP modulator - is offering up a host of catalysts in 2023 across five separate indications - from chronic cough, to Atopic Dermatitis.

Atopic Dermatitis represents a massive potential market opportunity but also an extremely competitive field in which most major pharmaceutical companies have drugs on the market earning blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) revenues.

In fairness, the novel mechanism of action of ADX-629 and its versatility appears to mark the drug out as a potential blockbuster in itself, although usually, if a drug developed by a biotech shows genuine promise, pharmas tend to want to form partnerships with that biotech - with billions of dollars of milestone payments offered in exchange for the lion's share of future revenues - or even acquire them outright. A good example would be Pfizer's ~$7bn acquisition of Arena Therapeutics in late 2021, in order to gain access to Arena's Phase 3 stage autoimmune drug Etrasimod.

It seems that so far, the big pharma industry is not tempted to buy into any of Aldeyra's assets, although the succession of clinical trial readouts across all three lead assets may finally stimulate some interest. If it does not, I would be slightly concerned as to whether industry insiders doubt that Aldeyra's approach can work, despite its strong progress to date.

Conclusion - There's Likely Enough Progress and Data to Support A Buy Recommendation - Although I'm Staying On The Sidelines

Amongst all of the information I have covered above there are many potentially exciting and lucrative opportunities for Aldeyra, but also some issues, in my view.

Part of the reason for Aldeyra's share price declines from their 2021 highs appears to be relatively slow progress - and some setbacks, such as the December 2021 Phase 3 trial miss for Reproxalap.

One year and two months later, the company is still eight months away from learning if that drug will be approved in what is a relatively difficult market, particularly for a small biotech.

With funding set to run out in 2024, shareholders ought to expect there to be some large, dilutive at the market fundraisings taking place this year or next. If the 2023 data readouts scheduled are not positive, these fundraisings will drag the share price down.

Meanwhile, ADX-2191 also is furthest along the approval path in a relatively rare disease indication, and we still do not know what the outcome of Aldeyra's meeting with the FDA will be with regard to the larger PVR market opportunity. The largest opportunity of all, RP, is only a distant prospect at this time.

Finally, the broad range of indications and multiple data readouts due this year mark ADX-629 out as an exciting opportunity, albeit apparently not exciting enough to stimulate big Pharma interest.

In summary then, since I cannot be certain that the excellent progress of Aldeyra stock - which is up >65% across the past 12 months - can continue, given the shrinking funding runway, small market opportunities on offer in the near term, and some doubts about the MoA and efficacy of Aldeyra's drugs, I would not recommend Aldeyra as a strong buy opportunity, although I rate it as a very intriguing opportunity.

Less risk averse investors will doubtless be attracted by the multiple ways in which the biotech can validate its pipeline and approach in 2023, and buying now is the only way to lock in a share price trading at a >50% discount to former highs achieved when progress was less advanced.

It's an interesting gamble although I'll likely be watching this one play out from the sidelines.