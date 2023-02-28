First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 8:05 PM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Q4 2022 Earning Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Romero – Investor Relations

Mark Widmar – Chief Executive Officer

Alex Bradley – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen – ROTH

Brian Lee – Goldman Sachs

Colin Rusch – Oppenheimer

Maheep Mandloi – Credit Suisse

Joseph Osha – Guggenheim

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to First Solar's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. This call is being webcast live on the investors section of First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Romero from First Solar Investor Relations. Richard, you may begin.

Richard Romero

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, the company issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results as well as its guidance for 2023. A copy of the press release and associated presentation are available on First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com.

With me today are Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Bradley, Chief Financial Officer. Mark will begin by providing a business update, Alex will then discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Following these remarks, Mark will provide a business and strategy outlook. Alex will then discuss our financial guidance for 2023. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Please note, this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statements contained in today's press release and presentation for a more complete description.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.