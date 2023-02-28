Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 8:07 PM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rosy Zuklic - VP, IR

Avigal Soreq - President, CEO & Director

Todd O'Malley - COO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Irwin - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Rosy Zuklic, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rosy Zuklic

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Delek Logistics Partners Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Participants on today's call will include Avigal Soreq, President; Todd O'Malley, EVP and Chief Operating Officer; Reuven Spiegel, EVP and Chief Financial Officer; as well as other management team members.

As a reminder, this conference call will contain forward-looking statements as defined under the federal securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding guidance and future business outlook. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in the company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, along with the press release associated with this call. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their prospective date. I'll now turn the call over to Avigal for opening remarks.

Avigal Soreq

Thanks, Rosy. Delek Logistics Partners ended the year with a record growth. Our logistics system end extremely well this quarter, contributing to a record EBITDA of $92.5 million, 33% higher than a record. A big driver for the increase was the successful integration of the 3 Bear asset. We are very pleased with the integration of 3 Bear and consider the integration phase

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.