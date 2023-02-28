Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 8:45 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tim Bei - VP, IR

Robert Scaringe - Founder, CEO & Chairman

Claire McDonough - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

John Murphy - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Doug Dutton - Evercore ISI

Dan Levy - Barclays Bank

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Brinkman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs Group

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Rivian's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim Bei, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tim Bei

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for Rivian's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining us on today's call, we have RJ Scaringe, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Claire McDonough, our Chief Financial Officer. A copy of today's shareholder letter is available on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today only and will include statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding our market opportunity; industry trends; business operations; strategy and goals; our production ramp and manufacturing capacity expansion; our future products and product enhancements, including R2; and our expectations regarding vehicle production and deliveries.

Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties in associated with our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.