Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 8:48 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Ng - Vice President-Investor Relations

Jay Farner - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Emerson - Director

Brian Brown - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Barker - Piper Sandler

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Doug Harter - Credit Suisse

Arren Cyganovich - Citi

Kevin Kaczmarek - Zelman & Associates

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is David and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Rocket Companies Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Sharon Ng, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Sharon Ng

Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us for Rocket Companies earnings call covering the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. With us this afternoon are Rocket Companies CEO, Jay Farner; our current Director and future Interim CEO, Bill Emerson; our President and COO, Bob Walters; and our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Brown.

Earlier today we issued our fourth quarter and full year earnings release which is available on our website at rocketcompanies.com under Investor Info. Also available on our website is an investor presentation.

Before I turn things over to Jay, let me quickly go over our disclaimers. On today's call, we provide you with the information regarding our fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance as well as our financial outlook. This conference call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.