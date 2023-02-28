CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 8:53 PM ETCarGurus, Inc. (CARG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirndeep Singh - VP and Head, IR

Jason Trevisan - CEO

Sam Zales - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Chris Pierce - Needham & Company

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

Nick Jones - JMP Securities

Ron Josey - Citi

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the CarGurus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirndeep Singh, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kirndeep Singh

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'm delighted to welcome you to CarGurus’ fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued today after the market close and posted on our Investor Relations website. With me on the call today are Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer; and Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer.

During the call, we will make statements regarding our business that may be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our outlook for the first quarter of 2023; management's expectations for our future financial and operational performance; our business and growth strategies; our expectations for our CarOffer business and acquisition synergies; the value proposition of our current product offerings and other product opportunities; the impact of the semiconductor chip shortage and other macro-level industry issues; and other statements regarding our plans, prospects and expectations. These statements are not promises or guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Information concerning those risks and uncertainties is available in our earnings press release distributed after market close today and in our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.