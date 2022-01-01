Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Introduction

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) has increasingly been one of my highest-conviction picks for the past two years and I have concentrated about 10% of my dividend growth portfolio in this position.

Readers who may have read my previous articles may remember the main points of my bull-case which resemble, as I have pointed out at the end of one article, Peter Lynch's Ford investment in the late 80s:

Stellantis is swimming in cash and it has traded for most of the past year at a price that was below its cash per share. Now, with the recent rally, the stock is trading at $17.5 and its cash per share is $15.09. We are still before a situation no other carmaker has where the price is almost equal to the cash one indirectly owns through the stock The stock is trading at embarrassingly low multiples as if the company were to go bankrupt next year. Its operations and its fundamentals, however, clearly point in another direction and show a healthy company with improving efficiency and good market share Among automakers, Stellantis is highly profitable and it is second only to Tesla. It has consistently achieved a double-digit margin and it has a 30% efficiency edge over other OEMs thanks to its new synergies Stellantis has a CEO, the Portuguese Carlos Tavares, who has a strong track-record in the industry and who is famous for having saved Peugeot, turning it into a very profitable company. I currently see Stellantis as a company having one of the best, if not the best, management team in the industry Stellantis is an underestimated BEV player that currently has the second largest market share in Europe and is well poised to become a big player in almost every automotive segment. Even if the stock doesn't appreciate much, Stellantis has started paying a yearly dividend with a yield between 7%-9% (depending on the price one bought at) which is highly sustainable given the strong industrial free cash flow generation and the low payout ratio. For all these reasons, I wrote at the beginning of the year that 2023 could be a great year to pick up some more shares and take advantage of one of the largest market mispricing I currently see

Full year results

Stellantis recently reported its Q4 and FY 2022 results. While we wait for its form 10-k to be published, we have some new data to look at to assess the company's operations and judge whether or not the bull-case is still confirmed or not.

Let's start with some financial data that make up every report: revenues, operating income, net profit, industrial free cash flow.

First of all, Stellantis reached Net revenues of €179.6 billion, +18% YoY. With total shipments down 2% YoY barely above 6 million, the result shows the strong pricing power Stellantis has. In fact, I suggest taking a look at the results presentation from slide 7 to slide 13 to see how most of Stellantis' brands have a pricing power above the segment benchmark, with the exception of Alfa Romeo (-0.3% vs. its benchmark) and Lancia (-16% vs. its benchmark).

Its operating income came in at €23.3 billion, up 29% YoY. This is a 13% operating margin which is already above the 2030 target Stellantis head of >12%.

Net profits were €16.78, +26% YoY.

Industrial free cash flows reached €10.8 billion, + 78% YoY. The target set by the 2030 Dare Forward Plan is to be above €20 billion by the end of the plan.

Looking at the balance sheet, Stellantis has €61.3 billion of industrial available liquidity, €46 of which is cash and equivalents. It is still true that, overall, Stellantis has more available liquidity than its current market cap of €55 billion.

Stellantis was not idle about its financial position. It paid down almost €6.5 billion of debt while reducing its cash position by only €3.2 billion, proving once again the strength of its cash flow generation. This led the company to an even stronger industrial net financial position which currently stands at €25.7 billion versus €19 billion reported at the end of 2021.

STLA FY2022 Report

So far, it is hard to see something wrong. In particular, I always look at revenue growth and compare it to operating income and net income growth. When I see that, moving from the top-line to the bottom one we have an increase percentage-wise I understand the company is becoming more efficient thus making every additional dollar of revenue more valuable than the previous one.

In fact, speaking of efficiency I found out a surprise. I had already written more than once how the merger between PSA and FCA was supposed to bring synergies of up to €5 billion in the first two years. However, as I was looking at capex I saw it going down YoY, which is quite an achievement in an industry where raw material costs have a big impact. What happened? Stellantis actually achieved net cash synergies of €7.1 billion. This is something really impacting on the bottom line and shareholders should be highly pleased by this result.

One last note, Stellantis confirmed its industry leading metric in terms of breakeven point of its business: 40% against revenues. This means the company is robust against any downturn as it could still be profitable as long as its revenues don't decrease by more than 60% from the current level.

Segment performance

In terms of segment performance, I would like to spend a few words because Stellantis is now highly profitable in all its markets.

As we can see, the two major markets of the company are North America and Europe with 4.49 million shipments out of the global 6 million Stellantis reported (almost 75% of total shipments). Both markets saw a much stronger operating income growth compared to flat or negative shipments growth. North America, in particular, has a 16.4% operating margin, while Europe is now almost there at reaching a double digit one.

STLA FY results presentation

Now, before we move on to the other regions, I think it is important to read a few words Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said during the last earnings call to explain the strategy Stellantis is pursuing to achieve a diversified and profitable footprint:

Stellantis has two engines, North America and Europe, and we are adding a third engine to make sure that our business footprint is highly diverse. And what we are saying is that, we are already contributing at €3.8 billion, which is already a significant number, but within the next three years, what we call the third engine, which is the combination of these three regions will be at the same level as Europe, which means within three years, our company will have three engines, North America, Europe and overseas, as we call the combination of these three regions.

Stellantis has a big stake in South America, where it ships another 859k vehicles, equal to 14% of total shipments. Here the operating income margin increased sharply, moving from 8.3% to 13.1%.

STLA FY results presentation

At the same time, Stellantis seems to be investing to create what it calls its third leg after the two western markets and South America, that is its market in the Middle East, Africa and the far East. As we can see above, Middle East and Africa grew both in terms of shipments, but, most importantly, in terms of operating margin, reaching a very high 16.7%, which makes this region the most profitable one for Stellantis.

If we then loo below, we see how, though with very low volumes (just 200k shipments) China, India and Asia Pacific is another increasingly profitable market with a 14.5 operating income margin.

STLA FY results presentation

Last, but not least, Maserati, which is rightly reported on its own, seems to be on the right track to become more profitable, even though an 8.7% operating income margin is still rather low for such a premium brand. As Mr. Tavares said, Maserati "needs to be pulling the company up and not lagging behind the average profitability of the company". So there is still room to improve.

Now, I have said more than once that I like Stellantis' low exposure to China. At the moment, I see too many geopolitical risks and tensions that could hurt heavily other automakers with a larger exposure to that market. In addition, the rise of Chinese automakers is a threat that I don't think it is often accounted for when assessing some of Stellantis' peers with a larger exposure to China (i.e. Volkswagen).

Electric Vehicles

As far as the electrification process goes, Stellantis is currently the n. 1 EU30 Commercial Vehicles BEV sales and the n. 2 EU30 overall BEV sales. In the U.S. it is the first player in terms of PHEV sales. In addition, this year the U.S. market will see the first U.S. BEV with the Ram ProMaster.

Currently, Stellantis has a product portfolio of 23 BEV vehicles, with 9 additional ones that will see their launch in 2023. By the end of 2024 Stellantis will have 47 electric models, well on track to reach 75 different models and 5 million vehicles sold by 2030.

The company reported a 41% increase in BEV sales, with 288,000 vehicles shipped.

Some people may think that Stellantis, like other OEMs, is due to cannibalize itself as it replaces its ICE vehicles with BEVs. This is indeed true, but the advantage is often underestimated: BEVs are higher margins vehicles compared to ICE ones. In particular, they offer more recurrent revenue under the form of software subscriptions and assistance. Stellantis is well aware of this and it is hiring hundreds of software engineers with a software growth strategy aiming at achieving 2030 targets of €20 billion net revenues and ~40% Gross Margin. Let's consider that Stellantis currently has a monetizable connected car parc of 13 million vehicles. This shows how the replacement of older vehicles with more technological ones will create an even larger monetizable car parc. In other words, this industry turnaround is favorable for traditional automakers as long as they are aware of how important it is to invest in proprietary software.

Shareholder returns

The strong contribution of €7.1 billion of net cash synergies helped Stellantis boost its industrial free cash flow, which came in at €10.8 billion. Stellantis has plenty of free cash flow to support its investments, keep its balance sheet healthy and reward its shareholders. This is why the board proposed a €4.2 billion ordinary dividend corresponding to €1.34 per share to be paid, subject to shareholder approval. Compared to last year's dividend of €1.04, we have a nice raise of 28.8% and a current yield of 8% with a payout ratio of 25%. Not bad for a capital intensive business.

While I was expecting something like this, I was surprised by another choice taken by the board: a buyback program was approved for a value of up to €1.5 billion, to be executed in the open market by the end of 2023. I really like this buyback because I believe it creates a lot of value for shareholders, not only in terms of a reduced share count, but also because the depressed valuation of Stellantis makes it this buyback a true accretive deal.

This makes the company able to return more than 10% of its current market cap to its shareholders. A nice pay to just wait for the stock to compound and align with its true fundamentals.

Valuation

When I run a discounted cash flow model on Stellantis, I try to be as conservative as possible. This is why I use very low expectations about future cash flows and I discount the future cash flows more compared to other companies. As we can see here, I projected a free cash flow growth rate of just 2.5% for the next five years and then a perpetual growth rate of 1.5%. In addition, my discount rate is 11%, compared to Stellantis' real WACC which currently is at 7.33%. Keep in mind I am using Euro as, since Stellantis reports its financial data in this currency.

Still, as we can see, the company is heavily undervalued and it has enough to consider it a possible 2-3x stock.

Author, with data from SA and own future estimates

Its multiples suggest the same thing: fwd PE of 3.5, fwd EV/EBITDA 1.5, fwd P/FCF of 2.4. These are multiples that suggest investors are not willing to bet on Stellantis even being around in two years. However, I doubt we will see it wiped away anytime soon given its financial strength.

There is no way around it, as far as I see it: discount Stellantis as much as you want and you will still find it absurdly cheap while the company is actually in very good shape. Will the market ever realize it? I don't know, but I am first and foremost a business picker when I choose a stock and I feel extremely comfortable owning such a company at such a wonderful price. However, I do believe that as Stellantis begins to operate consistently, a revision of its multiples is due.

The report made me even more bullish on Stellantis and makes me still believe there is enough room and margin of safety to buy STLA stock at the current price.