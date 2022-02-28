Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 9:05 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Chapman - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Brophy - Chief Financial Officer

Solomon Moshkevich - GM, Oncology

John Fesko - Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Cooper - Raymond James

Catherine Schulte - Baird

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Max Masucci - Cowen & Company

Puneet Souda - SVB Securities

Julia Qin - JP Morgan

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Welcome to Natera's 2022 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

[Technical Difficulty]

Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Michael Brophy

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining our conference call to discuss the results of our fourth quarter of 2022. On the line, I'm joined by Steve Chapman, our CEO; Solomon Moshkevich, General Manager of Oncology; and John Fesko, Chief Business Officer.

Today's conference call is being broadcast live via webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation that has been posted to investor.natera.com. A replay of this call will also be available at investor.natera.com.

Starting on Slide 2. During the course of this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and our anticipated future performance such as our operational and financial outlook and projections, our assumptions for that outlook, market size, partnerships, clinical studies, opportunities and strategies and expectations for various current and future products, including product capabilities, expected for lease dates, reimbursed leverage and related effects on our financial and operating results.

We caution you that such statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, and that actual events or results could differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file from time to time with the SEC, including our most recent 10-K or 10-Q and the Form 8-K filed with today's press

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.