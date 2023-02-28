Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 9:14 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrea James - Investor Relations

Rick Smith - Chief Executive Officer

Josh Isner - Chief Operating Officer

Brittany Bagley - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sami Badri - Credit Suisse

Jonathan Ho - William Blair

Erik Suppiger - JMP

Keith Housum - Northcoast

Paul Chung - JPMorgan

William Power - Baird

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig Hallum

Josh Riley - Needham

Andrea James

Okay. Welcome, everyone, to our Q4 2022 Update. I hope you've all had a chance to read our shareholder letter at investor.axon.com. Our prepared remarks today are meant to build on the information and tables in that very robust letter.

During this call, we will discuss our business outlook and make forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made today are pursuant to and within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today and are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We discuss these risks in our SEC filings.

And before we turn the call over to Rick, we will play our quarterly earnings video, go ahead and settle in. It's about a 10-minute video.

Rick Smith

All right. Thank you, Andre and Angel. Great job. And to our investors, I hope you can feel the passion that comes through in that video. And I'm just so humbled to be a part of this team. And the formula is really work for us is when we focus on one of the most important problems we can solve that gets us solving the things that are also the most valuable

