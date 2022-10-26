RHJ

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on January 25, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on October 26, 2022. I have been following Freeport-McMoRan since Sept. 2019.

1 - Fourth quarter and Full-year 2022 results snapshot

Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $697 million or $0.48 per share, missing analysts' expectations. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.26 per share. Below is the results and production snapshot for FY22.

FCX 2022 Highlights (FCX Presentation)

Revenues fell 6.6% year over year to $5,758 million in 4Q22. Lower commodity prices hurt Freeport-McMoRan results in 4Q22.

Consolidated production totaled 1.070 billion pounds of copper, 472 thousand ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of Molybdenum in the fourth quarter of 2022. Unit cash cost per Cu Lbs was $1.53 in 4Q22 and $1.50 in 2022.

Consolidated sales from mines were 1,042 million pounds of copper. The company sold 458K ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of Molybdenum in the third quarter.

CEO Richard Adkerson said in the conference call:

when you look at the results and what our team has done this year, it’s been very positive. It’s also characterized by having some large future brownfield expansion opportunities, which is particularly meaningful given the situation of the copper in the world.

2 - Stock performance

Freeport-McMoRan has slightly underperformed most of its peers. However, the copper industry faced some headwinds in 2022, and FCX is now down 13.4% in one year.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

Investing in FCX long-term makes sense if you believe copper has a future. I think it does, and I have owned a long-term position for many years and continue to recommend investing in FCX.

However, it is a tough call at the moment and totally subject to China re-opening for business, which is not delivering the expected rebound that many analysts were predicting confidently until recently. The narrative has helped the copper price, but uncertainty and second thoughts have eroded confidence for a bullish scenario in 2023.

Freeport-McMoRan offers a great business model from a long-term investment perspective relative to gold and copper mining. The company is one of the most prolific producers of copper and produces a significant amount of gold from its Grasberg mine in Central Papua, Indonesia.

However, in U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities, including copper, silver, and gold, have declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession.

The Copper price is now down over 10% on a one-year basis, and it isn't easy to be bullish for 2023, even though the situation has improved in the past six months.

In a comment to Mining.com, independent consultant Robin Bhar said: “There’s high-level data showing that things are beginning to stir in China, but when it comes to infrastructure and construction, it will take a bit more time. There’s good dip buying around to support the underside. People are taking the opportunity to build longs, whether tactically as we go into Q2 or strategically because of the green energy transition.”

FCX Gold, Silver, Copper 1-Year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Thus, the strategy that I recommend is to trade 40% LIFO of your total position. It will let you keep a core long-term position for higher ground and enjoy a secure dividend which hopefully will be higher in 2023. By trading LIFO, you always sell the most recent purchases, whereas your core long-term is unaffected.

Freeport-McMoRan - 4Q22 - Balance Sheet and Trend History - The Raw Numbers

Freeport-McMoRan 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 6,164 6,603 5,416 5,003 5,758 Net income in $ Million 1,106 1,527 840 404 697 EBITDA $ Million 2,712 3,329 2,262 1,515 2,188 EPS diluted in $/share 0.74 1.04 0.57 0.28 0.48 Cash from Operations 2,280 1,691 1,621 758 1,069 Capital Expenditure In $ Million 771 723 863 836 1,047 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,509 968 758 -78 22 Total Cash $ Million 8,068 8,338 9,492 8,578 8,146 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 9,450 9,621 11,092 10,690 10,620 Quarterly Dividend $/share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1,482 1,469 1,457 1,435 1,439 Click to enlarge

Source: Company news

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, and Copper/Gold/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $5.76 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022

FCX Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading) The fourth quarter of 2022 revenue was $5.758 billion, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 15.1% sequentially.

The net income was $697 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $2,712 million or $0.74 in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $748 million, $0.52 per share, after excluding net charges totaling $51 million, $0.04 per share.

One crucial element is that the copper price has fallen significantly since 1Q22, with an average of 3.77 per pound, down 14.7% year over year. However, the copper price recovered from the $3.50 per pound realized the preceding quarter.

FCX Quarterly Copper price history (Fun Trading)

However, the copper price has recovered significantly since July 2022, now below $4 per pound.

FCX -Year chart (Kitco)

2 - Free cash flow was $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

FCX Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx. Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $1,670 million, with $22 million in 4Q22. Despite a small free cash flow this quarter, the company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share in 4Q22. On December 21, 2022, FCX declared cash dividends totaling $0.15 per share on its common stock (which included a base cash dividend of $0.075 per share and a variable, performance-based cash dividend of $0.075 per share)

The total cash cost for the dividend is now $863 million a year based on a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share (including variable dividend) - representing a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is relatively low, unfortunately, compared to Southern Copper (SCCO) with a dividend yield above 5%.

3 - Net debt is down to $2.47 billion in 4Q22

FCX Quarterly Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading) At the end of the fourth quarter, cash equivalents were $8,146 million, up 1% year over year. The company's long-term debt was $10,620 million (including current, which was $1,037 million in 4Q22), up 12.4% year over year. In the press release:

▪ At December 31, 2022, consolidated debt totaled $10.6 billion and consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.1 billion, resulting in net debt of $2.5 billion ($1.3 billion excluding net debt for the Indonesia smelter projects).

In 2022, 35.1 million shares were repurchased for $1.3 billion through July 11, 2022.

4 - Metal Production Analysis - Copper/Cu, Gold/Au, and Molybdenum/Mo

4.1 Gold and Copper Production

FCX Quarterly metal production history (Fun Trading) Copper Production increased 3.6% to 1,072 million pounds (net 848 million pounds) from 1,033 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).

The gold production increased to 472K oz (net 384K ounces), and 22 Mlbs of Molybdenum were produced (net 19 Mlbs).

Below are the copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan over the past five quarters:

Price 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Copper price realized - Cu per pound 4.42 4.66 4.03 3.50 3.77 Gold price Realized - Au per ounce 1,808 1,920 1,827 1,683 1,789 Molybdenum price realized - Mo 19.42 19.30 19.44 17.05 18.94 Click to enlarge

Source: Fun Trading

4.2 Production of Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum per mine in 4Q22

FCX Production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading) Note: The average net cash costs were $1.53 per pound of copper in the fourth quarter of 2022. Unit net cash costs were $1.50 per pound of copper in 2022.

4.3 Reserves situation as of 12/31/2022

FCX 2022 Reserves (FCX Presentation)

5 - Production outlook for 2023 and other data

Production for 2023 is expected to be 4.2 billion pounds of copper, 1.7 Moz of Gold, and 80 Mlbs of Molybdenum at a unit net cash cost of $1.60 per pound.

CapEx for 2022 is expected to be $3.4 billion, excluding Indonesia smelter projects CapEx.

FCX 2023 Outlook (FCX Presentation) Technical Analysis (short-term) and Commentary FCX TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

FCX forms a descending channel pattern with a resistance of $42.1 and support at $39.

Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.

The trading strategy that I recommend is to trade LIFO for about 40% of your FCX position. I suggest selling partially in the range of $41.5 and $43 and waiting for a retracement to buy between $39.15 and $38 with possible lower support at $34.7.

Thus, FCX could quickly drop below $29 to its possible lower support, which I see at $26.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.