The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on January 25, 2023.
Note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on October 26, 2022. I have been following Freeport-McMoRan since Sept. 2019.
Freeport-McMoRan posted a quarterly profit of $697 million or $0.48 per share, missing analysts' expectations. The adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.26 per share. Below is the results and production snapshot for FY22.
Revenues fell 6.6% year over year to $5,758 million in 4Q22. Lower commodity prices hurt Freeport-McMoRan results in 4Q22.
Consolidated production totaled 1.070 billion pounds of copper, 472 thousand ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of Molybdenum in the fourth quarter of 2022. Unit cash cost per Cu Lbs was $1.53 in 4Q22 and $1.50 in 2022.
Consolidated sales from mines were 1,042 million pounds of copper. The company sold 458K ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of Molybdenum in the third quarter.
CEO Richard Adkerson said in the conference call:
when you look at the results and what our team has done this year, it’s been very positive. It’s also characterized by having some large future brownfield expansion opportunities, which is particularly meaningful given the situation of the copper in the world.
Freeport-McMoRan has slightly underperformed most of its peers. However, the copper industry faced some headwinds in 2022, and FCX is now down 13.4% in one year.
Investing in FCX long-term makes sense if you believe copper has a future. I think it does, and I have owned a long-term position for many years and continue to recommend investing in FCX.
However, it is a tough call at the moment and totally subject to China re-opening for business, which is not delivering the expected rebound that many analysts were predicting confidently until recently. The narrative has helped the copper price, but uncertainty and second thoughts have eroded confidence for a bullish scenario in 2023.
Freeport-McMoRan offers a great business model from a long-term investment perspective relative to gold and copper mining. The company is one of the most prolific producers of copper and produces a significant amount of gold from its Grasberg mine in Central Papua, Indonesia.
However, in U.S. dollar terms, the prices of most commodities, including copper, silver, and gold, have declined from their recent peaks amid concerns of an impending global recession.
The Copper price is now down over 10% on a one-year basis, and it isn't easy to be bullish for 2023, even though the situation has improved in the past six months.
In a comment to Mining.com, independent consultant Robin Bhar said: “There’s high-level data showing that things are beginning to stir in China, but when it comes to infrastructure and construction, it will take a bit more time. There’s good dip buying around to support the underside. People are taking the opportunity to build longs, whether tactically as we go into Q2 or strategically because of the green energy transition.”
Thus, the strategy that I recommend is to trade 40% LIFO of your total position. It will let you keep a core long-term position for higher ground and enjoy a secure dividend which hopefully will be higher in 2023. By trading LIFO, you always sell the most recent purchases, whereas your core long-term is unaffected.
|Freeport-McMoRan
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|6,164
|6,603
|5,416
|5,003
|5,758
|Net income in $ Million
|1,106
|1,527
|840
|404
|697
|EBITDA $ Million
|2,712
|3,329
|2,262
|1,515
|2,188
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.74
|1.04
|0.57
|0.28
|0.48
|Cash from Operations
|2,280
|1,691
|1,621
|758
|1,069
|Capital Expenditure In $ Million
|771
|723
|863
|836
|1,047
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|1,509
|968
|758
|-78
|22
|Total Cash $ Million
|8,068
|8,338
|9,492
|8,578
|8,146
|Total Long-term Debt in $ Million
|9,450
|9,621
|11,092
|10,690
|10,620
|Quarterly Dividend $/share
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.15
|
0.15
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion
|1,482
|1,469
|1,457
|1,435
|1,439
Source: Company news
The net income was $697 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $2,712 million or $0.74 in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income attributable to common stock totaled $748 million, $0.52 per share, after excluding net charges totaling $51 million, $0.04 per share.
One crucial element is that the copper price has fallen significantly since 1Q22, with an average of 3.77 per pound, down 14.7% year over year. However, the copper price recovered from the $3.50 per pound realized the preceding quarter.
However, the copper price has recovered significantly since July 2022, now below $4 per pound.
The total cash cost for the dividend is now $863 million a year based on a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share (including variable dividend) - representing a dividend yield of 1.50%, which is relatively low, unfortunately, compared to Southern Copper (SCCO) with a dividend yield above 5%.
In 2022, 35.1 million shares were repurchased for $1.3 billion through July 11, 2022.
The gold production increased to 472K oz (net 384K ounces), and 22 Mlbs of Molybdenum were produced (net 19 Mlbs).
Below are the copper, gold, and molybdenum prices received by Freeport-McMoRan over the past five quarters:
|Price
|4Q21
|1Q22
|2Q22
|3Q22
|4Q22
|Copper price realized - Cu per pound
|4.42
|4.66
|4.03
|3.50
|3.77
|Gold price Realized - Au per ounce
|1,808
|1,920
|1,827
|1,683
|1,789
|Molybdenum price realized - Mo
|19.42
|19.30
|19.44
|17.05
|18.94
Source: Fun Trading
Production for 2023 is expected to be 4.2 billion pounds of copper, 1.7 Moz of Gold, and 80 Mlbs of Molybdenum at a unit net cash cost of $1.60 per pound.
CapEx for 2022 is expected to be $3.4 billion, excluding Indonesia smelter projects CapEx.
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
FCX forms a descending channel pattern with a resistance of $42.1 and support at $39.
Descending channel patterns are short-term bearish in that a stock moves lower within a descending channel, but they often form within longer-term uptrends as continuation patterns. The descending channel pattern is often followed by higher prices, but only after an upside penetration of the upper trend line.
The trading strategy that I recommend is to trade LIFO for about 40% of your FCX position. I suggest selling partially in the range of $41.5 and $43 and waiting for a retracement to buy between $39.15 and $38 with possible lower support at $34.7.
Thus, FCX could quickly drop below $29 to its possible lower support, which I see at $26.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term FCX and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.
