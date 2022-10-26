Freeport-McMoRan: A Tough Call

Feb. 28, 2023 10:20 PM ETFreeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)SCCO
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • The fourth quarter of 2022 revenue was $5.758 billion, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 15.1% sequentially.
  • Consolidated production totaled 1.070 billion pounds of copper, 472 thousand ounces of gold, and 22 million pounds of Molybdenum in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • I recommend buying FCX between $39.15 and $38, with possible lower support at $34.7.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material

RHJ

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), the world's largest publicly-traded copper company, released its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on January 25, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my preceding article, published on October 26, 2022. I

Table

FCX 2022 Highlights (FCX Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

FCX Gold, Silver, Copper 1-Year (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

The fourth quarter of 2022 revenue was $5.758 billion, down 6.6% from the same quarter a year ago and up 15.1% sequentially.

Chart

FCX Quarterly Copper price history (Fun Trading)

Chart

FCX -Year chart (Kitco)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $1,670 million, with $22 million in 4Q22. Despite a small free cash flow this quarter, the company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share in 4Q22.

On December 21, 2022, FCX declared cash dividends totaling $0.15 per share on its common stock (which included a base cash dividend of $0.075 per share and a variable, performance-based cash dividend of $0.075 per share)

Chart

FCX Quarterly Cash versus debt history (Fun Trading)

At the end of the fourth quarter, cash equivalents were $8,146 million, up 1% year over year. The company's long-term debt was $10,620 million (including current, which was $1,037 million in 4Q22), up 12.4% year over year. In the press release:

Chart

FCX Quarterly metal production history (Fun Trading)

Copper Production increased 3.6% to 1,072 million pounds (net 848 million pounds) from 1,033 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago (see chart above).

Chart

FCX Production per mine in 4Q22 (Fun Trading)

Note: The average net cash costs were $1.53 per pound of copper in the fourth quarter of 2022. Unit net cash costs were $1.50 per pound of copper in 2022.

Table

FCX 2022 Reserves (FCX Presentation)

Table

FCX 2023 Outlook (FCX Presentation)

Technical Analysis (short-term) and Commentary

chart

FCX TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.94K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FCX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term FCX and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.