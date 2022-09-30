PrathanChorruangsak

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) has become a major player in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market due to recent strategic moves like acquiring The Valens Company. SNDL's financials are impressive, with a robust balance sheet showing approximately CDN$262.5 million in net cash and zero debt, along with annualized revenue of over a billion dollars.

With SNDL's robust financial position, strategic acquisitions, and exceptional valuation metrics, I am confident that the company is primed to acquire a larger market share and provide substantial returns for its investors. As the Canadian cannabis market develops, SNDL has the possibility of establishing itself as a prominent player in the sector.

Financials and Recent Acquisitions

Looking at SNDL's financials in Q3 2022, it's hard not to be bullish about the company's outlook. Company reports show Q3 2022 net revenue to be CDN$230.5 million, which is a 1,501% increase year over year. Most of the revenue, CDN$152.5 million, came from liquor retail, followed by CDN$66.2 million from cannabis retail and CDN$11.8 million from operations. It's worth noting that the cannabis retail segment's revenue increased by 985% year over year, demonstrating the company's ability to rapidly grow in this space.

ycharts.com

Although SNDL declared a net loss of CDN$98.8 million, the vast majority of the deficit could be ascribed to non-cash expenses for impairments and adjustments in the calculation of the fair value of derivative warrants. In the third quarter of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was up 74% year over year reaching CDN$18.3 million.

SNDL's Q3 2022 financials revealed a remarkable metric: a record gross margin of CDN$50.3 million. This reflects an astounding 2,723% growth from the third quarter of 2021 as well as a 17% gain over the previous quarter. The increase in gross margin is a clear indication that SNDL's focus on low-cost manufacturing and premium indoor cultivation is paying off.

SNDL

SNDL has an impressive CDN$988 million of cash, marketable securities, and long-term investments with no outstanding debt as of September 30, 2022. In addition to its impressive financial performance, SNDL has also made some strategic acquisitions that further harden its position in the cannabis industry. The acquisition of The Valens Company concluded in Q1 2023. The acquisition will result in the establishment of a premier vertically integrated organization with pro forma revenue among the topmost among all Canadian Licensed Producers. SNDL has made an agreement to acquire the majority of the business and IP of Superette, a cannabis retail operator that operates six locations in Ontario, assuming certain conditions are met. This acquisition is expected to enhance SNDL's position as a multi-banner cannabis retail operator, expanding its market share and exposure to a broader consumer base. Also, after the quarter ended, SNDL purchased all of the key Zenabis assets, bringing low-cost indoor cultivation with the ability to export internationally.

Vertically Integrated, Cost Effective Offerings

SNDL is a Canadian cannabis company that operates in a greatly competitive and quickly growing industry. The company has achieved full vertical integration in the cannabis production pipeline - the company specializes in low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, and product innovation. SNDL's product line includes many cannabis brands, - this diverse list of product offerings ensures they are able to catch a large range of consumers in a wide cast net.

SNDL

There is one key advantage that SNDL has in the cannabis industry: low-cost biomass sourcing. In the cannabis sector, where profit margins are typically narrow, and achieving profitability is challenging, this is a crucial aspect. SNDL has invested heavily in vertical farming, a low-cost cultivation method, to reduce production costs and improve margins. To reduce costs, the company has a vertically integrated business model, allowing it to control every aspect of cannabis production from cultivation to distribution.

SNDL has a cannabis brand portfolio that consists of several well-known brands, including Top Leaf and Spiritleaf, that have gained a significant following among cannabis consumers in Canada. Also, the business has branched out into the retail industry, operating under the banners Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, and Spiritleaf. SNDL's diversification strategy has allowed it to establish a robust presence in the Canadian cannabis market and mitigate its reliance on a single revenue stream.

In my opinion, SNDL's decision to downsize its Olds, Alberta cultivation facility in order to focus on premium products and brands is a smart move. Market saturation and oversupply are real issues in the cannabis industry, and it's important for companies to make changes in response. While it's unfortunate that approximately 85 employees will be cut, the cost savings of close to $9m in labor and operational costs will likely help the company exceed its integration savings target as a result of the Valens acquisition. It's encouraging to see SNDL taking proactive steps to evolve with the market and continue delivering exceptional products across a variety of product and price segments.

Valens Acquisition

SNDL

I believe that SNDL's acquisition of The Valens Company is a smart strategic decision that places the merged company as a major player in the sector. The acquisition provides the company with the financial stability and flexibility to take advantage of opportunities in the industry. By merging with The Valens Company, SNDL has been able to combine its quality cannabis production with Valens' cost-effective platform. This integration has expanded SNDL's product offerings, enabling them to offer customers and consumers an extensive array of customizable and innovative products. To significantly benefit shareholders of both companies, the combination of SNDL and Valens is expected to deliver substantial cost synergies and generate additional EBITDA on an annual run-rate basis. Valens shareholders are set to benefit from the acquisition through an all-stock transaction that gives improved liquidity and better access to a large retail footprint.

The Volatile Cannabis Market

As the cannabis industry continues to mature and expand, it faces various challenges that could significantly impact its growth and profitability. The regulatory environment poses a significant challenge for the industry. If governments start to regulate the sale and use of cannabis, companies like SNDL and its competitors may see their revenue decline and their costs for regulatory compliance increase. Nevertheless, despite these difficulties, SNDL has a distinct edge to weather the regulatory storms thanks to its diversification.

New competitors entering the market pose another challenge. SNDL must focus on differentiating itself from competitors through innovative product offerings and operational efficiencies. By diversifying its product portfolio, SNDL has reduced its reliance on any single product or market, thereby reducing its exposure to specific risks.

By legalizing cannabis, prices could decrease and margins would subsequently shrink from the competition. Moreover, SNDL may face higher compliance expenses if governments choose to raise taxes or impose more stringent regulations. SNDL can reduce these risks by concentrating on further diversification and raising operational efficiencies.

Nonetheless, akin to most cannabis firms, SNDL confronts various challenges. The regulatory environment in Canada and the United States poses one of the most significant challenges for the cannabis industry, as cannabis is still mostly illegal at the federal level in the United States. The uncertainty surrounding regulations can create instability in the market and constrain the company's opportunities for growth.

Competitors

I've been keeping an eye on two particular Canadian cannabis companies: SNDL and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB). I believe that SNDL is the best investment option because of a number of important considerations.

Comparatively, SNDL has a more robust balance sheet than Aurora Cannabis as it holds net cash of around CDN$262.5 million and no debt. Aurora Cannabis, on the other hand, has a considerable amount of debt and has been struggling to generate positive cash flows.

SNDL offers low-cost biomass sourcing, premium indoor cultivation, and low-cost manufacturing facilities which allows them to offer high-quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, and cannabis-infused beverages that cater to a wide variety of customers. SNDL also has a diverse portfolio of brands and a multi-banner cannabis retail store network, which gives the company an advantage over Aurora Cannabis, which is less diversified.

Third, SNDL's acquisition of The Valens Company has given it a significant advantage over Aurora Cannabis. With Valens' product suite integrated into its portfolio, SNDL has become a top 10 player in both cannabis market share and product formats market share, with 3.8% and 4.4% market share, respectively.

SNDL also outperforms Aurora Cannabis thanks to its strategically placed vertically integrated subsidiary in Canada, which generates over CDN$1 billion in annual sales. SNDL's management team, led by CEO Zach George, also has a proven record of success. Under George's leadership, SNDL has managed to keep its operating margin reasonable through high operating efficiency.

Performance Relative to Sector

SNDL's EV/Sales (TTM) ratio stands at 1.40, which is substantially lower than the industry's ratio of 3.98. SNDL's EV / Sales (FWD) ratio of 0.96 is also lower than the sector's ratio of 3.90. Likewise, SNDL's Price/Sales (TTM) ratio of 1.19 is substantially below the sector's ratio of 4.08, suggesting that the company is undervalued compared to its peers concerning its sales performance. This is, in my opinion, just another encouraging sign for investors looking for inexpensive prospects in the cannabis sector.

SNDL's expected sales growth is not fully priced into its valuation as evidenced by SNDL's Price / Sales (FWD) ratio of 0.97, which is lower than the sector's ratio of 4.37. In my view, this represents a notable positive indication for investors seeking undervalued prospects in the cannabis sector.

Conclusion

Investors may find this company to be a compelling option due to its favorable market position, noteworthy strategic partnerships, and impressive financial performance. Despite some challenges, including regulatory uncertainty and competition, SNDL has shown resilience and adaptability, which bodes well for its future growth prospects.

SNDL is an appealing investment due to its favorable valuation measures when compared to its competitors in the cannabis industry. A possible indicator of long-term success is the company's lower EV/Sales and P/S ratios, which are undervalued relative to its industry. Although valuation ratios are merely a single aspect of a company's performance, it is worthwhile to consider SNDL’s solid financials and industry partnerships as well. The business has proven that it can overcome obstacles and use tactical alliances to promote growth.

As the cannabis industry undergoes changes, it would be prudent for investors to monitor the progress of SNDL. However, SNDL is certainly a compelling investment opportunity for those bullish on the future of the cannabis industry, based on the company's recent financial performance, industry partnerships, and attractive metrics.