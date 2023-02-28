Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 10:29 PM ETMirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Asay - VP of Corporate Affairs

David Meek - CEO

Charles Baum - President, Founder and Head of R&D

Laurie Stelzer - CFO

James Christensen - Chief Scientific Officer

Ben Hickey - Chief Commercial Officer

Alan Sandler - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen and Company

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Harshita Polishetty - Barclays

Jonathan Miller - Evercore ISI

Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Neil Carnahan - Stifel

Noah Burhance - JPMorgan

Jason Gerberry - Bank of America

Michael Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Evan Seigerman - BMO

Ami Fadia - Needham

Andrew Fleszar - B. Riley Securities

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Mirati Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Cynthia and I'll be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions]

It is my pleasure to introduce Ryan Asay, Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Mirati. Ryan, you may begin the call.

Ryan Asay

Thank you. Cynthia and welcome everyone to this afternoon's call. Joining me on the call today are David Meek, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Chuck Baum, our President, Founder and Head of Research and Development; Dr. Alan Sandler, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Jamie Christensen, our Chief Scientific Officer; Ben Hickey, our Chief Commercial Officer; Laurie Stelzer, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to inform you that certain statements we make during this call will be forward looking. Because such statements deal with future events and are subject to many risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. For a full discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please review our annual report

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.