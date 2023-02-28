GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 10:37 PM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Representatives

Doug Hirsch - Co-Founders, Co-Chief Executive Officer

Trevor Bezdek - Co-Founders, Co-Chief Executive Officer

Karsten Voermann - Chief Financial Officer

Aubrey Reynolds - Senior Investor Relations Manager

Conference Call Participants

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Mitchell Kellett - Guggenheim

Lucas Romanski - Cowen

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Craig Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Stephanie Davis - SVB Leerink

Jailendra Singh - Truist

Jonathan Yong - Credit Suisse

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Robert Simmons - DA Davidson

Steve Valiquette - Barclays

Operator

Good day! And welcome to the GoodRx, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded.

I will now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ms. Aubrey Reynolds, Senior Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Aubrey Reynolds

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to GoodRx’s earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Joining me today are Doug Hirsch and Trevor Bezdek, our Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers; and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements. All statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding management's plans, strategies, goals and objectives, our market opportunity, our anticipated financial performance, the impact of the grocer issue on our business, the impact of legal or regulatory matters and the expected impact of the macroeconomic environment on our business.

These statements

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.