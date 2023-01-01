Electromed: Reiterating Buy With Sales Rep Conversions Driving Top-Line Growth

Feb. 28, 2023 11:37 PM ETElectromed, Inc. (ELMD)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Solid Q2 result with upsides versus consensus at the top and bottom lines.
  • Sales force increase converting to further sales growth with >$950,000 in revenue/rep this quarter.
  • Reiterate buy with revised price target to $15.

Bluebell woods path sunrise in Norfolk England

Simotion/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Following my last publication on Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD), the stock has caught a tremendous bid and rallied ~36% to the upside at the time of writing. The report, titled "SmartVest Clearance

4

Data: Author's last ELMD publication

4

Note: All figures shown in Per Share basis [Revenue per share ; Earnings Per Share] (Data: Author, using data from ELMD's SEC Filings)

rr

Data: Author, with data from ELMD's Q2 FY2310-Q

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.61K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ELMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.